Lakers Rumors: Zach LaVine Trade Interest 'TBD'; LA Focused on 'Internal Improvement'

While there may be some sort of mutual interest between Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and the Los Angeles Lakers, the latter may be in a holding pattern for a while as they decide to pull the trigger on a trade, according to NBA inside Marc Stein.

Stein reported that the Lakers' interest is "TBD" at best over whether or not to acquire the All-Star guard as they are a bit restricted by roster and cap restraints.

LaVine reportedly has the Lakers as one of his preferred trade destinations along with the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

