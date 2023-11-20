Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Forgetting Browns Game Ball: 'Mom Would've Been Pissed'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It's a few weeks until Christmas, but Cleveland Brown quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson already has a perfect gift for him mom.

The game ball from his first win as an NFL quarterback Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers should do quite nicely. But the 24-year-old signal caller nearly left it behind.

Thompson-Robinson was halfway to his car when he had to bolt back into the locker room to grab the ball, which he had left on top of his locker inside of Browns Stadium.

It wouldn't have been an easy conversation to have with mom should he have forgotten.

"My mom would've been pissed," Thompson-Robinson joked as he walked out of the locker room again, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Sunday's game was a much happier memory for Thompson-Robinson and his family compared to his first career start back in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens in which he had three interceptions in a 28-3 loss.

The fifth-round pick out of UCLA didn't set the world on fire against the Steelers, but he did enough to keep Cleveland afloat as the defense dominated. He threw for 165 yards and an interception in a 13-10 victory.

With the best defense in the league, the Browns really just need a game manager to keep them on track as they remain in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth.

And with a middle of the road schedule the rest of the way, Thompson-Robinson will have a chance to prove himself as the quarterback that the Browns need the rest of the year.