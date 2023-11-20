Peter King: Teams Will Lobby to NFL to be Permanent Host for 'Black Friday' Game

Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are set to play the first Black Friday game in NFL history this week, and it sounds like it will be a coveted game slot for years to come.

Peter King of NBC Sports declared on Monday that it can be expected that teams will be vying to earn a permanent spot in the Black Friday game similar to how the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have on Thanksgiving Day.

"The Dolphins are good TV, so the game still works. Prediction: Ratings will be gold, and just like the Cowboys and Lions with the annual Thanksgiving games, more than one team will lobby the NFL to be the permanent host on Black Friday afternoon," King stated.

Of note, Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, said back in May that the Cincinnati Bengals volunteered to host this year's Black Friday game and make a "tradition" of it in future seasons. However, the NFL opted to have the Jets host the game.

Amazon will broadcast the game exclusively, giving fans a chance to enjoy football while also exploring Black Friday sales for their Christmas shopping.