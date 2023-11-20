X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins amid Aaron Rodgers Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets drops back to pass while being pressured by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The New York Jets are finally making a change.

    Following Sunday night's 32-6 loss against the Buffalo Bills—a game that saw the team only manage 155 yards of total offense and lose four turnovers—the Jets are reportedly benching quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.