Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins amid Aaron Rodgers Injury

Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Benched for Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins amid Aaron Rodgers InjuryNovember 20, 2023
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
The New York Jets are finally making a change.
Following Sunday night's 32-6 loss against the Buffalo Bills—a game that saw the team only manage 155 yards of total offense and lose four turnovers—the Jets are reportedly benching quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
