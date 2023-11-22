Randy Orton Feuds for Long-Awaited WWE Return

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

The rumors of WWE considering re-signing CM Punk have dominated headlines recently, but the most significant addition to the main roster for the winter is the long-awaited return of Randy Orton.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury, with his last match being against The Usos, who stole the tag team titles and put him on the shelf.

However, WWE has confirmed Orton will return to action at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago on Saturday.

Here are the best possible feuds for the veteran on his comeback to the squared circle.

Raw Possibilities

After almost two years off television, the WWE Universe will explode when Orton's music hits at Allstate Arena this weekend, making him one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

While the 43-year-old doesn't have to play the role of a cookie-cutter good guy—embracing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "Don't Trust Anyone" mentality—WWE should initially lean into the positive reactions.

If he stays on Raw, look for The Apex Predator to challenge the top heels on the brand, including The Judgment Day, Gunther, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

While there are several marquee options, it should be Damian Priest, Finn Bálor and the rest of The Judgment Day on notice.

Orton should set his sights on Priest and his Money in the Bank contract, but he will likely have to go through the other stable members before getting his opportunity.

The veteran beating Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Bálor en route to The Archer of Infamy would be the long-term storytelling Orton deserves.

SmackDown Possibilities

Another possibility would be to have Orton move to SmackDown and remain one of the top faces in the company, standing against the likes of Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul or even the tag team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

While all those options are feasible, possibly even for short-term programs, the best use of The Viper on the blue brand would be a rekindled feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

From Jimmy Uso to Solo Sikoa, Orton looking to dismantle the group would be must-watch television.

Just as the 14-time world champion could destroy The Judgement Day on Raw piece-by-piece, he would look to do the same on SmackDown with Reigns' stable, taking out all of the people around The Tribal Chief before getting a shot at the world title.

The story would eventually lead to Orton challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, likely as one of the biggest matches on the card for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Orton will not beat Reigns just months before WrestleMania 40, but the stories leading up to the January premium live event would do wonders for WWE programming that typically gets stagnant around the winter holiday season.

Best-Case Scenario

When Orton's music hits for the first time in almost two years, the crowd will go wild, especially now that he's fifth member on the babyface team for WarGames.

As he soaks in the love from the fans, he should turn on Jey Uso and the rest of the good guys, leaving them to be decimated by The Judgment Day and cementing his status as one of the top heels on Raw.

Jey and Jimmy Uso were the ones who took Orton out in May 2022 with their heel tactics. While Jey may now be fighting as a face on Raw, The Viper has a long memory and vengeance is a legitimate possibility.

After decimating Jey for his previous wrongdoings, Orton can turn his attention to Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and eventually Cody Rhodes.

The Viper has a long history with The American Nightmare, and a blood feud against his former friend could carry WWE through the winter season.