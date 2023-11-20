Lakers' Austin Reaves Hypes LeBron James: 'I've Never Really Seen Him in a Bad Mood'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

If LeBron James is ever having a bad day, he doesn't allow his teammates to see it.

"The one special thing about Bron is, I've never really seen him in a bad mood," Lakers guard Austin Reaves told reporters Sunday. "He's always got energy. He's the oldest player in the NBA but still acts like he's 20 every day."

James finished with 37 points, six rebounds and eight assists in Sunday's win over the Houston Rockets, continuing a never-before-seen stretch of greatness for a player approaching his 39th birthday. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting a career-high 58.6 percent from the floor this season.

While the Lakers' 8-6 record leaves a little to be desired, James will almost certainly be on the shortlist of MVP candidates when the season reaches its quarter mark in a couple of weeks.

"Just trying to push the limit," James said. "See how far I can take this thing. I don't know. I mean, it's me vs. Father Time."

Of course, James is human after all so it's a near guarantee that he has his bad days. His bad moods. His off moments. We've seen plenty of them over the course of his career, particularly in his younger days.

But James clearly knows he's in the final moments of his NBA career and appears to be relishing in extending his prime far beyond expectation. He's the league's all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion and a four-time MVP. While Jordan vs. LeBron will forever be a debate, he's etched his name on the Mount Rushmore of every rational NBA fan.