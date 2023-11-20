X

NBA

    Lakers' LeBron James Talks 'Too Small' Taunt on Dillon Brooks: 'That's Competition'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks helped to get LeBron James' competitive juices flowing as the four-time MVP led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 105-104 victory Sunday night.

    Throughout the contest, Brooks and James carried on the rivalry they began building last year. LeBron received a technical foul for lightly shoving Brooks in the third quarter.

    Later in the quarter, he threw out the "too small" celebration after backing down Brooks and scoring on a baby hook.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    On LeAttack <a href="https://t.co/N1gKzxa82D">pic.twitter.com/N1gKzxa82D</a>

    "That's competition," James said of his opponent. "Those young guys, they get me going. So, I need that."

    Brooks clearly struck a nerve with his trash talk toward LeBron in the middle of the 2023 NBA playoffs, and the King has a long memory.

    James dropped a game-high 37 points on the Rockets along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. His free throw with 1.2 seconds on the clock is what sealed the victory for L.A. as well.

    Brooks might be relishing his label as a "villain" of the NBA, but he might want to hop in a time machine and make it so that he never starting poking any bears.

