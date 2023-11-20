X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Lakers' LeBron James Amuses Fans with 'Too Small' Celebration Against Dillon Brooks

    zach bacharContributor INovember 20, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    LeBron James and Dillon Brooks continued their individual rivalry during the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, with the four-time MVP coming out on top.

    James finished with 37 points, with 14 of them coming in the first half.

    In the third quarter, he received a technical foul after a brief exchange with Brooks following a foul call. Towards the end of the period, James hit a short runner with the 27-year-old attempting to contest the shot.

    Both he and the Lakers' bench gave Brooks the "too small" gesture, much to the delight of NBA fans.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    On LeAttack <a href="https://t.co/N1gKzxa82D">pic.twitter.com/N1gKzxa82D</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bron hit the "too small" celly after scoring on Brooks 😅🤣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/LADEig?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LADEig</a>) <a href="https://t.co/7AKSFrIPY6">pic.twitter.com/7AKSFrIPY6</a>

    Niko Clemmons @NBCNiko

    TOO SMALL!

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    THE CELLY 😭😭

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    LOL at AD's too small from the bench when LeBron scored over Dillon Brooks

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    LMAOOOO BRON DID THE TOO SMALL ON BROOKS

    Witness King James @WITNESSKJ

    LeBron hit Dillon Brook with the 'TOO SMALL' 🤣

    EJ Aguado @ejaguado

    might be the smallest too small in the history of too smalls

    bri @gabrielllegrace

    that "too small" being all the way to the ground is nasty work 😂

    The back-and-forth between Brooks and James was first amplified during last season's playoffs, when Brooks was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. After the Grizzlies defeated the Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round matchup, the former second-round pick took shots at the 19-time All-Star.

    "I don't care, he's old," Brooks said, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

    "I poke bears," he later added. "I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). I pride myself on what I do on defense and taking any challenge on the board."

    Lakers' LeBron James Amuses Fans with 'Too Small' Celebration Against Dillon Brooks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    While James didn't score 40 against Brooks, he did average 22.4 points and 11.2 rebounds as the Lakers won the series in six games.

    The rivalry appears to still be going strong, with James coming out on top in the latest clash between the two.