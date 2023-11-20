Russell Wilson Hailed by NFL Fans for Leading Broncos on GW Drive Against Vikings

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson turned back the clock against the Minnesota Vikings, engineering a game-winning touchdown drive to secure a 21-20 victory on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos had struggled to find the end zone for most of the game, relying on kicker Will Lutz to kick five field goals. They finally broke through when Wilson led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

It's the second straight week that Wilson put together a late game-winning drive. He finished with 259 yards and a touchdown on 27-of-35 passing as Denver extended its win streak to four games to improve to 5-5.

The Broncos also got a stellar performance from their defense, which forced three turnovers to help put Wilson and company in position to make the comeback.

Fans on social media were excited by Wilson's late-game heroics in Sunday night's victory:

It's taken some time, but Wilson appears to have regained the form that earned him nine Pro Bowl selections when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Many expected Broncos head coach Sean Payton to help fix the issues that plagued him through a disappointing 2022 campaign, and it looks like he's done just that.