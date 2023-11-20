X

NFL

    Russell Wilson Hailed by NFL Fans for Leading Broncos on GW Drive Against Vikings

    Doric SamNovember 20, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos throws a deep pass during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson turned back the clock against the Minnesota Vikings, engineering a game-winning touchdown drive to secure a 21-20 victory on Sunday Night Football.

    The Broncos had struggled to find the end zone for most of the game, relying on kicker Will Lutz to kick five field goals. They finally broke through when Wilson led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with a go-ahead 15-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    COURTLAND SUTTON CLUTCH TD FOR THE LEAD 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/v97dGRfPTv">pic.twitter.com/v97dGRfPTv</a>

    It's the second straight week that Wilson put together a late game-winning drive. He finished with 259 yards and a touchdown on 27-of-35 passing as Denver extended its win streak to four games to improve to 5-5.

    The Broncos also got a stellar performance from their defense, which forced three turnovers to help put Wilson and company in position to make the comeback.

    Fans on social media were excited by Wilson's late-game heroics in Sunday night's victory:

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Russell Wilson used to do this all the time

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    The Broncos have won 4 games is a row 😎<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/4VnpRT5wm7">pic.twitter.com/4VnpRT5wm7</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Vintage Russell Wilson to Courtland Sutton !!! He gave his big dawg a chance and he ain't let him down !! 21-20!

    Carrington Harrison @cdotharrison

    That was vintage Russell Wilson.

    Danny Kelly @DannyBKelly

    the russell wilson experience

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    What a go-ahead touchdown catch by Courtland Sutton. And more late-game Russell Wilson magic.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    I'm so happy for Russell Wilson man, 2 weeks and what could be 2 game winning touchdown drives! 🔥🔥🔥

    Zach Segars @Zach_Segars

    The Russell Wilson -&gt; Courtland Sutton connection has been sweet!<br><br>My goodness!

    Preston Penn @TheRealPres10

    What a freaking dime by Russell Wilson and an incredible catch by Courtland Sutton

    Drew Pasma @Drewpizmo

    Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton <a href="https://t.co/Qnu3Yc4K27">pic.twitter.com/Qnu3Yc4K27</a>

    ًًً @cancuncruze

    We owe russell wilson an apology

    It's taken some time, but Wilson appears to have regained the form that earned him nine Pro Bowl selections when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Many expected Broncos head coach Sean Payton to help fix the issues that plagued him through a disappointing 2022 campaign, and it looks like he's done just that.

    The Broncos will try to keep the momentum going when they go for their fifth straight win next Sunday at home against the Cleveland Browns.