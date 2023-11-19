MLB Rumors: Braves a 'Top' Suitor for Sonny Gray After Aaron Nola's Phillies Contract

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly one of the "top suitors" for free agent pitcher Sonny Gray, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Gray is coming off an excellent season with the Minnesota Twins, compiling a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts.

Per Morosi, the Braves had initially spoken to members of right-hander Aaron Nola's camp before Nola ultimately signed a seven-year contract worth roughly $172 million to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite winning 104 games during the 2023 season, the Braves unceremoniously lost in the NLDS to the Phillies. While the team's offense only scored eight total runs while losing in four games, Atlanta's starting pitching also faltered on the brightest stage.

Starters Bryce Elder and Max Fried combined to allow nine earned runs in just 6.2 innings pitched. Coming off a spectacular year in which he recorded 20 wins, Spencer Strider performed better than his colleagues although not by much.

Strider threw seven innings while allowing just one earned run in the opening game of the series. However, his second start was much less spectacular. With the Braves on the brink of elimination, the 25-year-old gave up three home runs in just 5.2 innings pitched before Atlanta eventually lost.

President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos told reporters that he'll take the Braves' postseason struggles into account when monitoring free agency, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

"You have to be careful you don't overweigh a four-game sample size," Anthopoulos said. "But I don't think you can ignore it either. I know that's two answers in one. But, we have general ideas and thoughts. It likely will influence what we do this offseason, which is why I'm probably not going to get into it because I don't want people to know what we're trying to do, other than we want to make the team better."