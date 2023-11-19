Giants, Commanders Unable to Shower After Game After FedEx Field 'Equipment Failure'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Giants snapped a three-game losing streak with a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but they couldn't properly cool off from the hard-fought matchup.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, neither team was able to take a post-game shower as the team said that an "equipment failure" caused the water in both locker rooms at FedEx Field to be shut off.

"We had an equipment failure in the main water heater that provides hot water to the field level locker rooms," the team's statement said. "We can't resolve the matter without completely shutting off the water to the stadium, which is why it couldn't be repaired in game."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.