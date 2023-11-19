X

NFL

    Texans' C.J. Stroud Wows NFL Fans vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals for 3rd-Straight Win

    Jack MurrayNovember 19, 2023

    HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans continued to roll Sunday.

    The Texans outlasted the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 in a Week 11 matchup that saw the team improve to 6-4 on the season and win its third consecutive game.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    3️⃣ IN A ROW 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/1qmQUkrwdG">pic.twitter.com/1qmQUkrwdG</a>

    The Cardinals hung tough right to the end of the game but a terrific pass breakup on fourth down from Texans cornerback Steven Nelson solidified the victory for Houston.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    What a play by Steven Nelson to end the game 😤 <a href="https://t.co/oeBWwhA8JV">pic.twitter.com/oeBWwhA8JV</a>

    The Texans produced 419 total yards of offense and were an extremely efficient 9-of-13 on third down.

    Devin Singletary paced the rushing attack with 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and tight end Dalton Schultz hauled in a touchdown.

    However, the two stars of the day were quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell. The rookies were the dominant forces for Houston, producing an absurd first half stat line and a highlight reel touchdown just before the half.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    Smooth with it 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/4SkdMrdpYW">pic.twitter.com/4SkdMrdpYW</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ STROUD THROWS A BOMB TO TANK DELL 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/89dODRfcED">pic.twitter.com/89dODRfcED</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ Stroud and Tank Dell are BALLING at the half 🔥<br><br>Stroud: 18/24, 259 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT<br>Dell: 6 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD<br><br>This rookie duo is INCREDIBLE. <a href="https://t.co/CFiKXZ0vZP">pic.twitter.com/CFiKXZ0vZP</a>

    Dell finished with eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown as he continues to explode on the NFL scene. Stroud's day had many highs but a few notable downs as well.

    He entered the game with just two interceptions on the season but had three in Week 11.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ Stroud Weeks 1-10: two INT<br><br>CJ Stroud Week 11: three INT <a href="https://t.co/XqySdAbdBM">pic.twitter.com/XqySdAbdBM</a>

    Still, the 2023 No. 2 pick went 27-of-37 for 336 yards and two touchdowns to go along with the interceptions and put his team in a position to win.

    Fans on social media still had plenty of praise for the rookie quarterback and noted his ability to impact the game like a veteran.

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    Clearly college football was too easy and slow for CJ Stroud

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Another week as evidenced that CJ Stroud simply fixed the Texans offense all on his own (Tank Dell helps).

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Watching CJ Stroud cook 🥹 <a href="https://t.co/qSnrlCgXLO">pic.twitter.com/qSnrlCgXLO</a>

    Josh Gitt @joshgitt1214

    The Texans are going to the playoffs. And if CJ Stroud keeps this up, they will be a very difficult team to face.

    Orange_Bat @Orange_Bat_Barf

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OhioState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OhioState</a> fans still don't seem to understand just how special CJ Stroud was at QB. They expect every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OSU</a> QB to play like Stroud. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeye?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeye</a> expectations are WAY out of line with reality.

    Jbo ⌛️ @barifolarin

    CJ Stroud for MVP &amp; ROY ‼️‼️

    toastedoats2 @toastedoats2

    CJ Stroud might be the GOAT

    Coach @coachpookie

    You got to know CJ Stroud loves to throw the ball to Tank Dell. He Go Green on REC every sunday

    💦 @awetemoji

    CJ Stroud is must watch TV every Sunday

    Burn it Down @m_siff

    Cj stroud looks like a Vet

    Coog Nation @CoogNation247

    Tank Dell on that deep dime from CJ Stroud <a href="https://t.co/6EqHtUiYI2">pic.twitter.com/6EqHtUiYI2</a>

    Joe DeLeone @joedeleone

    CJ Stroud is the perfect example of why you bet on traits at quarterback

    Drew's burner (FIRE STALEY⚡️) @BurnerDewey

    CJ Stroud to Tank Dell is gonna dominate the AFC South soon

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    MVP chants taking over the stadium 🗣️

    Houston currently sits in second place in the AFC South and look like a true contender for a playoff position.

    The Texans will have a terrific opportunity to push forward in that regard in Week 12 when they host the 7-3 Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that could go a long way towards deciding the AFC South Champion. Houston leads the season series after a 37-17 victory in September.