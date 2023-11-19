Texans' C.J. Stroud Wows NFL Fans vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals for 3rd-Straight Win

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The Houston Texans continued to roll Sunday.

The Texans outlasted the Arizona Cardinals 21-16 in a Week 11 matchup that saw the team improve to 6-4 on the season and win its third consecutive game.

The Cardinals hung tough right to the end of the game but a terrific pass breakup on fourth down from Texans cornerback Steven Nelson solidified the victory for Houston.

The Texans produced 419 total yards of offense and were an extremely efficient 9-of-13 on third down.

Devin Singletary paced the rushing attack with 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and tight end Dalton Schultz hauled in a touchdown.

However, the two stars of the day were quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Tank Dell. The rookies were the dominant forces for Houston, producing an absurd first half stat line and a highlight reel touchdown just before the half.

Dell finished with eight catches for 149 yards and a touchdown as he continues to explode on the NFL scene. Stroud's day had many highs but a few notable downs as well.

He entered the game with just two interceptions on the season but had three in Week 11.

Still, the 2023 No. 2 pick went 27-of-37 for 336 yards and two touchdowns to go along with the interceptions and put his team in a position to win.

Fans on social media still had plenty of praise for the rookie quarterback and noted his ability to impact the game like a veteran.

Houston currently sits in second place in the AFC South and look like a true contender for a playoff position.