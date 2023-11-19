Dak Prescott, Cowboys Hyped by NFL Fans as 'Dominant' After Blowout Win vs. Panthers

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

A two-touchdown game from Dak Prescott has taken the Dallas Cowboys one step closer to the top of the NFC East.

Prescott earned a 95.2 quarterback rating Sunday as the Cowboys dominated the Carolina Panthers in a 33-10 win.

The Cowboys nearly doubled the Panthers' offensive yards total (187) with 311 through four quarters.

By halftime, the Cowboys were leading by 14 points, and Prescott had connected on 16 of 27 attempts for 126 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.

Meanwhile, Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was 5-of-10 for 48 yards and three sacks through two quarters.

Panthers finished the third quarter with a touchdown to get within seven points of tying the score.

The Cowboys held on in part thanks to a 21-yard end zone catch and run by running back Tony Pollard.

Prescott finished the victory with 189 passing yards for two touchdowns on 25-of-38 throwing.

Prescott's performance led some fans to pitch the Cowboys quarterback as an MVP candidate.

Other fans argued that Prescott's performance against a team that only has one win in 2023 wouldn't justify the honor.

Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season.

On the other side of the ball, Micah Parsons led the Cowboys defense with a career-high three sacks against Young.

The Cowboys improve to 7-3 on the season with the win and trail the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles for control of the NFC East. Next up is a contest against the Washington Commanders minus Chase Young Thursday.