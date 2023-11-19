X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Hyped by NFL Fans as 'Dominant' After Blowout Win vs. Panthers

    Julia StumbaughNovember 19, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 19: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Eakin Howard/Getty Images

    A two-touchdown game from Dak Prescott has taken the Dallas Cowboys one step closer to the top of the NFC East.

    Prescott earned a 95.2 quarterback rating Sunday as the Cowboys dominated the Carolina Panthers in a 33-10 win.

    The Cowboys nearly doubled the Panthers' offensive yards total (187) with 311 through four quarters.

    Russell Foster A New Texas @RussellFosterTX

    Man, the Dallas Cowboys are such a dominant team this year. Loving it!

    Cowboys Due Diligence @StevieJPTX

    Dak is just dominant right now.

    By halftime, the Cowboys were leading by 14 points, and Prescott had connected on 16 of 27 attempts for 126 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and no sacks.

    Meanwhile, Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young was 5-of-10 for 48 yards and three sacks through two quarters.

    NFL @NFL

    A LUUUUKE TD in Carolina?<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsCAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2">https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2</a> <a href="https://t.co/zGUFG7PhNe">pic.twitter.com/zGUFG7PhNe</a>

    DEION @TurntupDeion2

    Yeahhh another Dak dime!!! To the rook

    Chris @raywayne20

    Schoonmaker TD!!! That was a dime from Dak!!

    Panthers finished the third quarter with a touchdown to get within seven points of tying the score.

    Ej Savage (Boys 'N the Zone) @BoysNtheZone

    Defense about to let up a TD… Dak is going to have to go out and get some points this next drive

    Ryan Fruge @RyanFruge1

    Ok time to step up Dak. Defense decided to trip all over themselves.

    The Cowboys held on in part thanks to a 21-yard end zone catch and run by running back Tony Pollard.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    This TD run by Tony Pollard 😤<br><br>📺: FOX <a href="https://t.co/zukxBuexpL">pic.twitter.com/zukxBuexpL</a>

    Cowboy hat Dak @JoshAYbear

    Big boy TP

    Dak Prescott, Cowboys Hyped by NFL Fans as 'Dominant' After Blowout Win vs. Panthers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Dallas Sports Fan @DakToCD88

    TONY POLLARD IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE

    Prescott finished the victory with 189 passing yards for two touchdowns on 25-of-38 throwing.

    Victor Hernandez @rolyvic11

    Dak finding his stride!

    Salty Shaves @mynamesshaver

    Dak Prescott handing over the 4th quarter to Cooper Rush once again. Dallas and Dak just keep bulldozing teams. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a>

    Dallas Game Day (6-3) @DallasGameDay4

    Another great game from Dak today

    Prescott's performance led some fans to pitch the Cowboys quarterback as an MVP candidate.

    zach @_zachblatter

    When do the Dak Prescott MVP conversations start?

    ~Z~ @TrxppeZ

    Stroud and Dak are way ahead of anyone else in the MVP race

    🫡 ً @PFF_Nicky

    this Stroud/Dak MVP race down the stretch will be generational

    Other fans argued that Prescott's performance against a team that only has one win in 2023 wouldn't justify the honor.

    Atta Boy @jmacNcheesewiz

    Nah cowboys fan you were right. Watching Dak against the 1-8 Panthers definitely proves he is an MVP.

    Cool Eagle Sports @defcooleagle

    here comes the "dak mvp" conversations against ANOTHER bad team gimme a break

    Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made six catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season.

    NFL @NFL

    When in doubt, call CeeDee.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsCAR</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2">https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2</a> <a href="https://t.co/tyjXRBZ4mF">pic.twitter.com/tyjXRBZ4mF</a>

    Jon Machota @jonmachota

    CeeDee Lamb just surpassed 1,000 receiving yards this season, becoming the second-fastest Cowboy to reach the 1,000-yard mark in a season (10 games). Michael Irvin was the fastest. He reached 1,000 yards in nine games in 1995

    Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt

    CeeDee Lamb is now over 1,000 yards on the season. <br><br>CD1K

    Patrik [No C] Walker @VoiceOfTheStar

    CeeDee Lamb's quickness is devastating. To get that in the flat at the LOS and explode forward for a first down (eight yards) is quite lovely. <br><br>Methinks keep feeding him.

    Ernie @es3_09

    CeeDee Lamb is the best WR in football and the most versatile WR in football <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney

    I love the CeeDee Lamb handoffs &amp; backfield plays

    On the other side of the ball, Micah Parsons led the Cowboys defense with a career-high three sacks against Young.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    Cowboys hybrid DE Micah Parsons is credited for a full sack there. Barring a stat change, that gives him three sacks today, a new career high. His previous high was 2 1/2-sack game in 2021 vs. Broncos.

    Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports

    Micah Parsons you tired of sacking Bryce Young…<br><br>Micah…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/8kvxkzRKpq">pic.twitter.com/8kvxkzRKpq</a>

    Brandon Morse @TheBrandonMorse

    Micah Parsons has Bryce Young rattled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nfl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nfl</a>

    Jdab @JDabz87

    Daron Bland and Micah Parsons are really the DPOTY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CowboysNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CowboysNation</a>

    SCdaGang‼️ @usc_gang818

    Micah parsons is the best edge rusher in the NFL

    The Cowboys improve to 7-3 on the season with the win and trail the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles for control of the NFC East. Next up is a contest against the Washington Commanders minus Chase Young Thursday.

    Denton Day (D-Day) @TheDentonDay

    Dak Prescott might throw for 800 yards against this defense on Thursday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a>

    Steve DeShazo @SteveDeShazo1

    Next up for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> are the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>, who outscored the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> 89-17 in sweeping two games. The same Giants who just swept Washington.

    Young and the Panthers fall to 1-9. They will continue fighting for their second win of the season next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.