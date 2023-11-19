Bulls' Zach LaVine Addresses Viral Video Walking Off Court: 'I'm Not Ticked at All'

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Zach LaVine's days in Chicago may be numbered, but the Bulls guard was adamant he did not blow off a postgame interview on purpose.

LaVine said a "miscommunication" between him and the Bulls' public relations staff led to him seemingly blowing past a PR staffer who was attempting to flag him down for an interview after Saturday's 102-97 win over the Miami Heat.

"Just a miscommunication between us and our PR team. We're all fine. ... I'm not ticked at all. I'm happy we got a win. We play these guys in a couple days. You don't want to just sit around and celebrate, I'd rather celebrate in the locker room," LaVine said.

The video looked worse in large part because several Bulls players came onto the court to celebrate after their come-from-behind victory while LaVine made a beeline to the locker room.

LaVine has been the subject of increased trade rumors in recent days, with Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reporting there has been "increased openness" between the two sides regarding a trade. The All-Star guard is in the second second season of a five-year, $215.2 million contract and reportedly has been targeting the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as his potential destinations, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Bulls will likely have to wait until at least Dec. 15 to make a deal, as that will be the first day veterans who signed contracts over the summer can be traded. The Lakers are likely out until Jan. 15, when they will be allowed to offer Rui Hachimura or Austin Reaves in a deal.