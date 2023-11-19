Lakers Are the Wrong Fit for Bulls' Zach LaVine Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

In case you have not already heard, Zach LaVine is on his way out of Chicago, with both he and the team interested in finding a trade partner, as reported by The Athletic.

Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports reported that one of the teams LaVine has his sights set on is the Los Angeles Lakers.

It makes total sense that someone who has languished in mediocrity for the entirety of his NBA career, first with Minnesota, then the Bulls, would want to play with the biggest star in the league and a four-time NBA champion like LeBron James.

Upon a closer look, though, the Lakers are the wrong fit for LaVine.

The team spent the offseason loading up on roster depth to avoid depletion in the event of a major injury to one of its stars. Not only has that not worked as those bench players have been hurt multiple times during the early portion of this 2023-24 season, but to acquire LaVine and his hefty $40 million contract, the team would have to offload several players, most likely including starter D'Angelo Russell.

That would leave the team at a personnel disadvantage as it attempts to replicate last season's run to the Western Conference Finals.

LaVine is a solid perimeter player and would benefit the team from that perspective, but he is a defensive liability. He would also face competition for the starting shooting guard position as, outside of total points per game, he has not been demonstrably better than Austin Reaves this season and the Lakers just sat the 2022-23 postseason star down in favor of Cam Reddish.

Whereas LaVine knows what his role is in Chicago, the chemistry issues in Los Angeles resulting from injuries would bring about uncertainty that he has not necessarily known in his career.

It begs the question: should LaVine be in a hurry to join the Lakers or would he be better off heading elsewhere, to Philadelphia or Miami, which have also caught his attention?

Or, as Fisher reported, San Antonio or Sacramento, where he can be part of a young team on the rise?