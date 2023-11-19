NFL Draft 2024 Rumors: Bears 'Need to Be Blown Away by a' QB to Replace Justin Fields

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are not wavering in their commitment to Justin Fields.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bears would have to be "blown away" by a quarterback during the 2024 draft evaluation process to move on from Fields. Of course, much of how Chicago views its quarterback situation moving forward will be determined by how Fields plays in the seven games remaining this season.

Fields is set to return from a four-game absence Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

