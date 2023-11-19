X

    NFL Draft 2024 Rumors: Bears 'Need to Be Blown Away by a' QB to Replace Justin Fields

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears is seen on the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are not wavering in their commitment to Justin Fields.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bears would have to be "blown away" by a quarterback during the 2024 draft evaluation process to move on from Fields. Of course, much of how Chicago views its quarterback situation moving forward will be determined by how Fields plays in the seven games remaining this season.

    Fields is set to return from a four-game absence Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

