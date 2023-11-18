Carson Beck's 2024 NFL Draft Stock Soaring with CFB Fans as Georgia Routs Tennessee

Carson Beck's 2024 NFL Draft Stock Soaring with CFB Fans as Georgia Routs TennesseeNovember 18, 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to show just how far ahead they are of the rest of the elite teams in college football.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-0 on the season with a 38-10 dismantling of No. 21 Tennessee, making it their third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.
Georgia produced 472 yards of offense, 316 coming from the aerial attack and 157 coming on the ground. The defense limited the Volunteers to 277 yards and a dismal 2-11 conversion rate on third down.
Kendall Milton paced the Bulldogs tailbacks with 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint led the receivers with seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Dillon Bell had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and Brock Bowers had seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
However, the star of the day was Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.
Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball
Number 3 through the air for <a href="https://twitter.com/carsonbeck01?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carsonbeck01</a> <br><br>Watch live on CBS<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/IuhJ6qZiIt">pic.twitter.com/IuhJ6qZiIt</a>
Beck was 24-of-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, further solidifying his case among the elite quarterbacks in the nation.
Beck is now up to 3,320 yards on the season with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had helped the Bulldogs raise their regular season undefeated streak to 37 games and has the team looking like a prime contender for a three-peat.
Fans on social media shared this belief and hyped up Beck's pro potential and Heisman case.
Bud Elliott @BudElliott3
The whole idea of drama and uncertainty this year hinged on the three best rosters not having a GUY at QB. <br><br>Ohio State does not. <br>Alabama? Depends on what you think of recent competition.<br><br>But Carson Beck is throwing it better than anyone I've watched today. Unfair.
Brent Rollins @BrentRollinsPhD
People have asked what Georgia's offense would look like with a 1st round talent at QB…..<br><br>Well, you're watching it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarsonBeck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarsonBeck</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGAvsTN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGAvsTN</a>
Georgia is now 11-0 on the season and are officially done with regular season SEC play. A rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech will close out the season but the following week will bring the game of the year.
The SEC Championship between the Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide is locked in for December 2nd, and a win for either team should solidify a bid into the College Football Playoff.