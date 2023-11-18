Carson Beck's 2024 NFL Draft Stock Soaring with CFB Fans as Georgia Routs Tennessee

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to show just how far ahead they are of the rest of the elite teams in college football.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-0 on the season with a 38-10 dismantling of No. 21 Tennessee, making it their third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.

Georgia produced 472 yards of offense, 316 coming from the aerial attack and 157 coming on the ground. The defense limited the Volunteers to 277 yards and a dismal 2-11 conversion rate on third down.

Kendall Milton paced the Bulldogs tailbacks with 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint led the receivers with seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Dillon Bell had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and Brock Bowers had seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

However, the star of the day was Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck was 24-of-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, further solidifying his case among the elite quarterbacks in the nation.

Beck is now up to 3,320 yards on the season with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had helped the Bulldogs raise their regular season undefeated streak to 37 games and has the team looking like a prime contender for a three-peat.

Fans on social media shared this belief and hyped up Beck's pro potential and Heisman case.

Georgia is now 11-0 on the season and are officially done with regular season SEC play. A rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech will close out the season but the following week will bring the game of the year.