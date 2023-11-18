X

    Carson Beck's 2024 NFL Draft Stock Soaring with CFB Fans as Georgia Routs Tennessee

    Jack MurrayNovember 18, 2023

    KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 18: Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Carson Beck (15) audibles during the college football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on November 18, 2023, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Georgia Bulldogs continue to show just how far ahead they are of the rest of the elite teams in college football.

    The Bulldogs improved to 10-0 on the season with a 38-10 dismantling of No. 21 Tennessee, making it their third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent.

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    DAWWWWWWWWWWWGS ON 🔝<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RocketMortgage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RocketMortgage</a> <a href="https://t.co/EOAcTgX4x8">pic.twitter.com/EOAcTgX4x8</a>

    Southeastern Conference @SEC

    Dawgs on a mission. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SECFB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SECFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/w3mcWs5K3G">pic.twitter.com/w3mcWs5K3G</a>

    Georgia produced 472 yards of offense, 316 coming from the aerial attack and 157 coming on the ground. The defense limited the Volunteers to 277 yards and a dismal 2-11 conversion rate on third down.

    Kendall Milton paced the Bulldogs tailbacks with 66 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint led the receivers with seven catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Dillon Bell had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and Brock Bowers had seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

    However, the star of the day was Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

    Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball

    Number 3 through the air for <a href="https://twitter.com/carsonbeck01?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carsonbeck01</a> <br><br>Watch live on CBS<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/IuhJ6qZiIt">pic.twitter.com/IuhJ6qZiIt</a>

    Beck was 24-of-30 for 298 yards and three touchdowns, further solidifying his case among the elite quarterbacks in the nation.

    Beck is now up to 3,320 yards on the season with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had helped the Bulldogs raise their regular season undefeated streak to 37 games and has the team looking like a prime contender for a three-peat.

    Fans on social media shared this belief and hyped up Beck's pro potential and Heisman case.

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    Can i suggest: Carson Beck = QB3 come April.

    Jordan Lee @PhotoRunner_91

    Yeah, if Carson Beck keeps playing well , he might not come back next year depending on what his draft grade is at the end of the year

    John Vogel @DraftVogel

    People thought I was nuts when Carson Beck was a top 10 NFL Draft QB prospect on my list in August. <a href="https://t.co/FhnJAjDH6m">https://t.co/FhnJAjDH6m</a>

    brandon @brunsonfan

    no way carson beck isn't QB 3 in this upcoming draft

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck is what Arch Manning was rated to be. <br><br>That's the tweet.

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    Yes, there's a good chance Carson Beck returns to Georgia for the 2024 season. But I'm not going to stop talking about him until it's official.<br><br>1st half today vs. TENN: 17/20, 210 yds, 2 TDs, 0 INT<br><br>He's in the convo for the best on-schedule passer in this class.

    Josiah🎄 @bed_jartlet98

    Carson Beck to Brock Bowers<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDawgs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vi86ST5ocE">pic.twitter.com/Vi86ST5ocE</a>

    Aaron Murray @aaronmurray11

    No one wants to listen to me when I say Carson Beck is an early first round pick <br><br>Could be the #2 or 3 Qb off the board

    Graham Coffey @GrahamCoffeyDC

    Carson Beck is throwing heaters. That 3rd down throw was an NFL arm into an NFL window to an NFL TE

    SEC Mike @MichaelWBratton

    You cannot throw a better pass than this one from Carson Beck<a href="https://t.co/PocfOxa4ac">pic.twitter.com/PocfOxa4ac</a>

    Baxter Street Boys @baxstboys

    It's time to have a conversation about Carson Beck

    Jack McGuire @JackMacCFB

    Carson Beck….Heisman???? People are talking.

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Seriously. <br><br>Carson Beck deserves to be in New York for the Heisman.

    Bud Elliott @BudElliott3

    The whole idea of drama and uncertainty this year hinged on the three best rosters not having a GUY at QB. <br><br>Ohio State does not. <br>Alabama? Depends on what you think of recent competition.<br><br>But Carson Beck is throwing it better than anyone I've watched today. Unfair.

    🃏 @UgaHoops

    "Dad tell me about the Carson Beck and Mike Bobo era" <a href="https://t.co/Mzx8uT4eQt">pic.twitter.com/Mzx8uT4eQt</a>

    Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting

    Carson Beck <a href="https://t.co/HjJmyxscUR">pic.twitter.com/HjJmyxscUR</a>

    Brent Rollins @BrentRollinsPhD

    People have asked what Georgia's offense would look like with a 1st round talent at QB…..<br><br>Well, you're watching it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CarsonBeck?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CarsonBeck</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGAvsTN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGAvsTN</a>

    Trent Smallwood @SmallwoodTrent

    Can we get Carson Beck some heisman love? This dude has been dialed in all year long!!!

    Nate 🐶🏈 @NateDawgUga

    Carson Beck has EARNED the right to be in the Heisman convo.<br>Straight up baller! 💯 <a href="https://t.co/bXsL3iyRmA">pic.twitter.com/bXsL3iyRmA</a>

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck is DEALING right now.

    Graham Coffey @GrahamCoffeyDC

    Carson Beck is levitating

    Justin Rowland @RowlandRIVALS

    Carson Beck is pretty darn good.

    Ron Lee @ronlee1975

    You telling me Bo Nix is better than Carson Beck? I guess the tooth fairy is real too.

    UGA Savage Pads @savagepads

    Carson Beck has been the most slept on player in the country all year. <br><br>Tykee Smith might be second.

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck layers the football EXTREMELY well

    Wes Rucker @wesrucker247

    If Carson Beck keeps playing like this, Tennessee damn sure ain't beating Georgia and I'm not sure any team will.

    Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi

    Carson Beck was dealing on that drive

    Andrew Hall @DudeYouCrazy

    The QB comparison graphic featuring Carson Beck and Joe Milton is the meanest thing I've ever seen on TV.

    The Bulldawg Report @ReportBulldawg

    Teams are going to learn, that Carson Beck is not a statue.

    Matt Hayes @MattHayesCFB

    The way Carson Beck is playing, no one is beating Georgia.

    Georgia is now 11-0 on the season and are officially done with regular season SEC play. A rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech will close out the season but the following week will bring the game of the year.

    The SEC Championship between the Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide is locked in for December 2nd, and a win for either team should solidify a bid into the College Football Playoff.