Wizards' Deni Avdija Calls Out Fans, Urges Them to Attend Games: 'Gets Me Angry'

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

It's been a rough start to the NBA season in the nation's capital.

Limping out of the gate to a 2-10 start, it's been hard to watch this iteration of the Washington Wizards—even when considering the lack of success the franchise has had over the past decade.

And fans haven't been jumping at the opportunity to attend games at Capital One Arena, leading to Friday night's game against the New York Knicks feeling more like a road game for the Wizards.

Fourth-year forward Deni Avdija was frustrated by the lack of support.

"Gets me angry sometimes, honestly," Avdija said. "Playing in your city and having the whole stadium cheering 'Let's Go Knicks' … Not something you'll see in Europe … This stadium needs to chant 'Let's Go DC', that's how it needs to be."

As one of the signature NBA franchises, the Knicks' fan base tends to travel extremely well and has the potential to dominate a handful of arenas across the NBA. So, it shouldn't be a surprise to see them do the same thing to Washington.

The Wizards currently rank 24th in the league in terms of average attendance, with a little more than 17,000 people per game showing up to Capital One Arena to watch them play.

It's fair for Avdija to want more from the fanbase, however. The franchise just hasn't had much success since he entered the league in 2020 as the No. 9 overall pick.

Washington has failed to win more than 35 games in any season since Avdija joined the team.

And it shouldn't be expected that it'll top that mark this season as it currently holds the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

