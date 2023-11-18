Ryan Garcia Explains Why Oscar Duarte Fight Isn't on PPV: 'That's Robbing the Fans'November 18, 2023
Ryan Garcia's welterweight fight against Oscar Duarte scheduled for December 2nd will not be broadcast on pay-per-view in a move that Garcia said was made to not rob fans.
Garcia vs Duarte will be broadcast on DAZN. Garcia's previous fight against Gervonta Davis was broadcast on pay-per-view. Garcia said that the PPV option was available for this fight but that ultimately wouldn't be in the best interest of fans.
✨Gizmo✨ @gizmo_277
Ryan Garcia talks about why his next fight isn't on PPV 🥊👀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GarciaDuarte?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GarciaDuarte</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanGarcia</a> <a href="https://t.co/DxQiww5iLc">pic.twitter.com/DxQiww5iLc</a>
"Most people are like, 'bro, you just did a big pay-per-view, why don't you do another pay-per-view?'" Garcia said. "Because that's dumb. That's robbing the fans. This is a high fight, this guy's good, but he's only known to boxing fans."
Duarte has a 26-1-1 professional record but the fight against Garcia will be his step into primetime.
Garcia, who is coming off his first professional loss to Davis in April, said that hiding the fight behind a PPV wall is not in the best interest of the sport.
"Why would I put this on pay-per-view," Garcia said. "It makes no sense, it's the new blue print."
The fight is set to take place at Toyota Center in Houston and will be both fighter's first match since the Spring.