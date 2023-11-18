Colorado's Kavosiey Smoke Clarifies Comments Calling Deion Sanders' Team 'Selfish'

Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes running back Kavosiey Smoke has clarified his comments regarding his team's "selfish ball."

Smoke claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his team would be undefeated if they hadn't played "selfish ball" following the team's 56-14 loss to Washington State Friday night.

After the post made the rounds, Smoke addressed the coverage of his comments on X.

"Y'all trying to make something bigger than what it is," Smoke wrote. "Be forgetting this y'all job."

Smoke's comments come after the Buffaloes dropped their fifth consecutive game and seventh overall this season. While Colorado's 4-7 record is still an improvement from its 1-11 2022 record, the hype around the team after hiring Deion Sanders suggested the Buffaloes were poised for a bigger leap.

The Buffaloes are last in the Pac-12 at 1-7, and a final matchup against No. 16 Utah makes a second conference victory seem even more unlikely. While the overall improvement should be looked at positively for the program from a macro standpoint, the high-end talent on the roster figured to produce a bowl-eligible record.

Smoke has seen limited action in 2023, with season totals of minus-two yards on two carries, but has amassed 1,581 yards and 13 touchdowns in his collegiate career. His experience at the Power Five level, as he transferred to Colorado after five seasons with Kentucky, shows that he can recognize the talent that the team has.