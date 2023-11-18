Report: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'Could Be Suspended for the Bulk of the 2024 Season'November 18, 2023
Despite accepting the Big Ten's three-game suspension for the alleged sign-stealing scheme, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could still be subject to additional discipline from the NCAA.
Appearing on Big Noon Kickoff, Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic said Harbaugh "could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season" when the NCAA wraps up its investigation into the sign-stealing situation and alleged recruiting violations from a COVID-19 dead period in 2020.
Big Noon Kickoff @BNKonFOX
"It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I'm told." <a href="https://twitter.com/BruceFeldmanCFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BruceFeldmanCFB</a> breaks down the Harbaugh suspension and his future at Michigan ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/7b1A8t7UIf">pic.twitter.com/7b1A8t7UIf</a>
