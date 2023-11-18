X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James' Dominance Wows NBA Fans as Lakers Beat Blazers in In-Season Tournament

    Adam WellsNovember 18, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - NOVEMBER 17: Flames illuminate LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 17, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    Six weeks away from his 39th birthday, LeBron James had his second 35-point game of the season on Friday night to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-95 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA in-season tournament.

    James shot 13-of-22 from the field, dished out nine assists, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals in 35 minutes. He did this two days after putting up a triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Coming into this season, it was assumed the Lakers did a good job of building depth on their roster to take some of the pressure off James at this stage of his career.

    When the Blazers got within seven points at the end of the third quarter, James was essentially a one-man offense in the fourth quarter to keep Los Angeles on top.

    ɴᴏᴛ @georgemikan

    Portland cut the lead to 7 heading into the 4th quarter. Here's every 4th quarter score for the Lakers...<br><br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron 3P<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>Reddish 2P<br>LeBron 2P<br>LeBron FT's<br>LeBron ASSIST<br>LeBron ASSIST<br><br>Game Over.

    There aren't any new superlatives that can be said about what he's doing at this stage of his career, but that doesn't mean fans and analysts are any less impressed.

    LeBron James' Dominance Wows NBA Fans as Lakers Beat Blazers in In-Season Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sean Davis @Sean_Davi

    LeBron is still a top 5 player in the NBA at almost 39… Greatness

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    LeBron carrying the Lakers <a href="https://t.co/XkdBIAHA00">pic.twitter.com/XkdBIAHA00</a>

    BronMuse @BronMuse

    LeBron James is currently 42 points away from being the only player in NBA History to reach 39k career points.<br><br>We'll never see another LeBron 🐐. <a href="https://t.co/flxWJTwIoU">pic.twitter.com/flxWJTwIoU</a>

    Pepé Silvia ⚜️ @SlayYoung23

    They said Lebron's three point percentage is the highest it's been in 10 years. 10 years ago, Lebron was the best version of himself <a href="https://t.co/AxXYQejDZR">pic.twitter.com/AxXYQejDZR</a>

    Derrick Lewis @Derrick_MSU_106

    Lebron is the greatest athlete to ever play professional sports. I will never debate this with y'all.

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    LeBron has officially entered his 5th prime 💀 <a href="https://t.co/2Ya6rFKyji">pic.twitter.com/2Ya6rFKyji</a>

    5thringonthewayyy🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @5thringontheway

    The crazy part a lot LeBron being this good in year 21 is we all expected it. We hold him those kind of standards because that's the level of greatness we know he has. <br><br>Living God 🐐 <a href="https://t.co/PWiH3Bj6dA">pic.twitter.com/PWiH3Bj6dA</a>

    Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

    LeBron guarded Jabari Walker tonight. LeBron played a bunch of games against his dad, Samaki. <a href="https://t.co/ycJhHRfsTc">https://t.co/ycJhHRfsTc</a>

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    LeBron James has officially entered the MVP conversation

    While it's only been 13 games, it seems that James will once again be tasked with elevating the Lakers. Anthony Davis had another inconsistent outing with 16 points on 8-of-19 shooting, 14 rebounds, three steals and six turnovers.

    Austin Reaves only played 18 minutes off the bench and had just seven points on 1-of-4-shooting.

    It's hilarious to look at what James is doing and think back to the season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets when head coach Darvin Ham said the team was going to restrict his minutes in an attempt to keep him healthy.

    James has averaged 34.4 minutes per game in 11 starts since then. He's putting up 25.9 points on 56.8 percent shooting (40.6 percent from three), 8.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in those games.

    The Lakers are back over .500 with a 7-6 record overall and have won each of their first three games in group play in the in-season tournament. Their final Group A game will be on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz (2-1 in group play) at Crypto.com Arena.

    The winner of that matchup will advance to the quarterfinals. Before the Lakers get to the Jazz, they will host the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.