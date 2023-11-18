Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Drops Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

David Cannon/Getty Images

PGA Tour star Tiger Woods is no longer facing sexual harassment and sexual abuse lawsuits from his former girlfriend.

Erica Herman, who dated Woods between 2015 and 2022, has dropped her lawsuits against Woods and the trust he created for his Jupiter, Florida, residence, saying that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of the famed golfer, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today.

Herman dropped the lawsuits "with prejudice," which means her claim cannot be reasserted later.

"Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such," her voluntary dismissal notice filed said. "All parties shall bear their own fees and costs."

It's unclear if Herman's dismissals are part of a settlement with Woods.

Herman initially filed two lawsuits, one against Woods and another against the trust for his Florida residence, claiming $30 million in damages after Woods allegedly violated an oral tenancy agreement when she was kicked out of his home.

Herman later filed another lawsuit against Woods that aimed to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2017 while she was working at his Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter.

Previous court documents filed by Herman's attorney accused Woods of sexual harassment. A May filing noted that Woods was Herman's boss at his restaurant and that "he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him."

"A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment," the filing states.

The May filing also went into other details about the alleged sexual harassment as Herman's attorney wrote, "The landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant. That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws."

Woods' attorney had denied any wrongdoing after the lawsuits were filed.