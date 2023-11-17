X

NBA

    Grizzlies' Marcus Smart Out 3-5 Weeks With Foot Injury Suffered vs. Lakers

    Francisco RosaNovember 17, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 10: Marcus Smart #36 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on November 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    An already rough season for the Memphis Grizzlies just got a bit worse as the team will be without point guard Marcus Smart for the next 3-5 weeks as he deals with a foot injury, according to an announcement by the organization.

    Smart, 29, sustained in the first quarter of Tuesday's game between the Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. He was later seen in a walking boot as he was exiting crypto.com Arena.

    The former Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 12.5 points per game to go along with 2.5 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

    The Grizzlies acquired Smart in the offseason from the Boston Celtics following the suspension of All-Star guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season. Smart was a key piece of several Boston teams that made really deep playoff runs, including an NBA Finals appearance.

    Memphis will now have to rely on second-year guard Jacob Gilyard, who went undrafted out of Richmond in 2022. Gilyard is on a two-way contract.

    Additionally, the Grizzlies are already without center Steven Adams, who will miss the entirety of the campaign after undergoing surgery to repair his PCL.

    With all those missing pieces, Memphis currently holds the worst record in the Western Conference at 2-9 coming after a 2022-23 season in which it was the No. 2 seed.

