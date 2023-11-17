Hornets' LaMelo Ball Told to Cover 'LF' Tattoo by NBA Because of League Policy

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NBA is requiring Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball to cover up one of his tattoos for a violation of league policy.

Ball must cover the "LF" tattoo below his left ear because it "violates rules against exposing commercial logos on players' bodies," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The tattoo reference's Ball's middle name, LaFrance. However, it is now also the name of his clothing brand, LaFrancé.

Ball and the NBA have had discussions about the tattoo over the last several weeks and will continue to discuss resolutions to the issue, according to Wojnarowski.

In an effort to avoid fines, Ball began covering up the tattoo ahead of Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat and he will continue to cover it up for Friday's in-season tournament game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wojnarowski added.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank cited the league's collective bargaining agreement in a statement to ESPN regarding Ball's tattoo:

"Per the (Collective Bargaining Agreement), players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games. We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

Ball has told the NBA that the tattoo is in reference to his middle name and his uncle, according to Wojnarowski, who added that the point guard "had used the LF initials long before it became a brand."

The 22-year-old's representatives have also had the discussion with the NBA stating that several players have had what could be considered corporate logos on their bodies, including Jordan Brand. The league responded saying that those players did not have partnerships with those brands.

Ball, who is in his fourth NBA season, is off to a strong start to the 2023-24 campaign. He's averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists in 10 games while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from deep.