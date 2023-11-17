NFL Rumors: Joe Flacco Not Expected to Sign Browns Contract After Watson Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Joe Flacco is not expected to sign with the Cleveland Browns after working out for the team Friday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler did not rule out the possibility that Flacco would sign with the team after Sunday's Week 11 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be starting against the Steelers.

Flacco, 38, has not played since making four starts in 2022 for the New York Jets.

Although Flacco is "a limited passer lacking mobility," per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, he could serve as a veteran option for a team looking for depth after the season-ending shoulder injury suffered by Deshaun Watson.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported Flacco's interest in returning to the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

"Listen, I can still play," Flacco said in September, per Hensley. "That's me talking, obviously. I'm hoping that there's the silver lining that I'm not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody... if somebody does need somebody, at least I'm available."

"When people are really pressed to win some games, if they have to call on somebody, then they'd be more willing to get somebody like me who can hopefully come in and learn an offense pretty quickly and at least give you a fighting chance."

Although Flacco may have originally hoped Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 injury would provide that chance with the Jets, to which ESPN's Rich Cimini reported he was interested in returning, he could now get the opportunity in Cleveland due to Watson's shoulder injury.

The Browns' need for a third quarterback could depend on how Thompson-Robinson does in his first start since throwing three interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens October 1.

If Cleveland leadership doesn't feel the team can rely on Thompson-Robinson behind Walker, who has so far this season served as the team's primary backup, they will be more likely to sign signal-calling depth.

If the Browns do make that call, it seems like they might be trending towards adding Flacco. The veteran was the only quarterback the Browns worked out Friday, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.