Bulls Rumors: Zach LaVine Doesn't See CHI as 'Competitive Enough' amid Trade Buzz

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

It appears Zach LaVine doesn't think the Chicago Bulls, as currently constructed, have what it takes to win an NBA title.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, LaVine "does not view this Bulls roster as competitive enough to turn any type of contending corner in the East."

"LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports, is also ready to play under a different head coach than Billy Donovan, who signed an extension with the club before the 2022-23 season began," Fischer added.

LaVine has been included in a number of trade rumors since before the 2023-24 season began.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that the Bulls had "exploratory talks" centered around LaVine during the offseason and added on Tuesday that "players are very aware change could be afoot if matters don't improve."

The Athletic's Shams Charania also reported this week that LaVine and the Bulls have "increased openness" about exploring a trade this season as several NBA teams "are probing the availability" of the veteran.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers all have a "level of interest" in LaVine, Charania reported on The Rally.

The Bulls are exploring the possibility of trading LaVine amid another disastrous start to the season. Chicago is 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-8 record and has little chance to compete with the likes of the 76ers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks for the crown.

LaVine has been a member of the Bulls since the 2017-18 season, and he has played some of the best basketball of his career over the last seven seasons in Chicago. However, the combination of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic isn't working, so it's time for the franchise to tinker with its roster if it hopes to improve.

LaVine would be a solid addition to any contender. Through 12 games this season, he's averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.