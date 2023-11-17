Bengals' Joe Burrow on Wrist Injury: 'Just Another Stage on the Journey of Life'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacted Friday to the news he will not play again in the 2023 season.

"Just another stage on the journey of life," Burrow wrote on Instagram.

Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his right wrist Thursday during a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The injury is "likely" to necessitate surgery, according to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.

Burrow recorded a 5-5-0 record and 66.8 percent pass completion rate for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns prior to his injury.

The Bengals will lean on quarterback Jake Browning in Burrow's absence.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.