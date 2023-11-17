Frank Reich Says Panthers Practiced Silent Count Ahead of Home Game vs. Cowboys

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While the Carolina Panthers may not be hitting the road for their matchup Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Frank Reich and his squad are still preparing for anything at what's expected to be a pro-Dallas crowd at Bank of America Stadium.

Reich revealed Friday that the offense practiced working with silent counts throughout the week in case they can't hear each other over the noise of Cowboys fans—despite being the home team.

As "America's Team," the Cowboys usually have a pretty large traveling contingent no matter which stadium they're playing in. And Sunday's game against the lowly Panthers—who rank seventh in the league in terms of average attendance—should be no different.

Rookie signal-caller and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young has already had to endure some of the toughest road environments in the NFL this season. He's already taken on the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

However, Sunday may be the first time in his career in which Bank of America Stadium doesn't feel quite so homey.