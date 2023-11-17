NBA Rumors: Insiders Think Zach LaVine's Game Doesn't 'Translate Well' for Contenders

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA insiders aren't convinced that Zach LaVine's style of play will "translate well" if he were to join a contending team, according to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.

With the Chicago Bulls sitting at 4-8 after 12 games, it's expected that LaVine, as well as the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, will be shopped ahead of the trade deadline.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that opposing organizations are "probing the availability" of LaVine, with "increased openness from both sides about exploring a trade."

This season, LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. While the two-time All-Star's averages are respectable, he's scoring less and assisting less than he was last year.

He's also shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. When LaVine has scored less than 23 points, Chicago has a record of just 2-6.

Coming into the season, opposing front offices were "closely watching the Chicago Bulls as a candidate to blow up their roster" if the team got off to a slow start, according to Vecenie.

LaVine is currently playing on a five-year, $215 million contract that he signed in 2022. It's guaranteed through 2026, with a player option worth just under $49 million for the 2026-27 season (via Spotrac).

However, he's not interested in discussing potential trades.

"Right now is not the time to really talk about that," LaVine told reporters on Wednesday (per ESPN's Jamal Collier. "Play the Orlando Magic tonight, try and get a win. If something comes out later on, that will be the time I talk about it.''

The 28-year-old is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Paul has several high-profile NBA clients such as Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LaVine is currently more concerned with his issues on the court, deferring to his agent for all trade talks.