Nick Aldis Talks CM Punk; WWE Rumors on Will Ospreay, Rey Mysterio and LWO

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Aldis Gives Thoughts on Punk Potentially Returning to WWE

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis gave his thoughts this week on whether CM Punk would be a good fit in WWE.

During an appearance on the BBC's Radio Norfolk show (h/t PWMania.com), Aldis praised Punk and everything he brings to the table as a performer:

"He's built and cultivated a huge fanbase, he sells a ton of merchandise, he moves numbers, he sells tickets, he puts butts in seats. … Call me old fashioned, but that trumps everything else.

"There is a way for him to compete in WWE and I think that if it can be done, and I think there is a way it can be really good business for everybody, and I will wait with bated breath like everyone else to see if it happens, but if it does I'll be excited to be involved with it."

The clip posted on social media by Rob Butler of Radio Norfolk made it seem like Aldis was pushing hard for WWE to sign Punk, but Aldis attempted to clarify things after the fact.

Aldis expressed disappointment over his comments being taken "out of context," and he made it clear that he has no influence over the decision to sign or not sign Punk, nor is he pushing for it one way or the other:

After successful stints as a wrestler in TNA and NWA that saw him become world champion in both promotions, Aldis tried out to be a producer with WWE and he was eventually hired to be the on-screen general manager of SmackDown.

Aldis has quickly become an important part of WWE programming, and if WWE were to sign Punk and put him on the blue brand, Aldis would undoubtedly work closely with him.

Punk was released by AEW in September following a reported backstage altercation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at All In, which instantly led to rumors and speculation that he could go back to WWE for the first time since leaving in 2014.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that next weekend's Survivor Series premium live event is taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

There is no indication that WWE plans to sign Punk any time soon, but since Punk doesn't have many other viable options at his disposal, WWE could conceivably bring him in at any point if it decides the reward outweighs the risk.

WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing Ospreay

Amid rumors and speculation that former IWGP world heavyweight champion Will Ospreay could soon sign an official contract with AEW, he is reportedly drawing interest from WWE as well.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), WWE "obviously" wants Ospreay, although it will have to beat out AEW's offer in order to get him.

Meltzer noted that while both WWE and AEW can offer Ospreay significant money, he may have a better chance at ascending up the card and becoming world champion in AEW, which would perhaps give that promotion the advantage.

Additionally, Ospreay has made several appearances and wrestled numerous time for AEW, so he is familiar with the company, president Tony Khan and his peers, whereas that isn't the case with WWE.

The last time WWE and AEW were seemingly in direct competition for an former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star was when Jay White became a free agent.

Like Ospreay, White made appearances for AEW before signing with the company, and that may have contributed to his decision to join AEW on a full-time basis.

AEW is going to announce a significant signing at Full Gear on Saturday, and while there are several possibilities, Ospreay stands out among the likely choices.

If it isn't Ospreay, however, perhaps there is a real chance of him making the leap to WWE and trying his hand in the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

WWE Reportedly Planning LWO vs. Legado Feud

Following Santos Escobar turning on Rey Mysterio during last week's episode of SmackDown, WWE reportedly has big plans for all parties involved.

According to Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE intends on having Escobar and some partners face Mysterio and some partners moving forward.

Meltzer noted that Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro will likely side with Escobar and Carlito will be alongside Mysterio, however, it isn't yet known who the third partner will be with Mysterio and Carlito, nor is it known who Zelina Vega will back.

At the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Mysterio put the United States Championship on the line against Logan Paul, and one of Paul's cronies supplied him with brass knuckles.

Escobar showed up and took the brass knucks, but he placed them on the ring apron before chasing off Paul's friend. Paul then picked up the brass knuckles and used them en route to victory.

Carlito called out Escobar for his actions on SmackDown, and Escobar retaliated by attacking Carlito before doing the same to Mysterio.

That essentially spelled the end of the LWO as it was constructed and could potentially lead to Escobar and whatever group he forms reverting back to the Legado del Fantasma name while Mysterio lead a new LWO.

After the attack, Mysterio announced that he underwent knee surgery, and Haus of Wrestling's Nick Hausman subsequently reported that the WWE Hall of Famer is expected to miss six to eight weeks of action.

That puts Mysterio's return at around the time of Royal Rumble in January, meaning the Mysterio vs. Escobar rivalry could be built up into a WrestleMania match.