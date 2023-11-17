'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' Trailer Drops Featuring Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

While the vibes around the 2023 New England Patriots aren't very good, their fans can look forward to a look back at the glory years of their dynastic run when Tom Brady was the quarterback.

Apple TV Plus dropped a 30-second teaser trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots, a 10-part docuseries that will premiere on Feb. 16.

Interestingly, the teaser's focus is entirely on the end of the Brady-Bill Belichick partnership in New England.

In a 2021 book titled It's Better To Be Feared by ESPN's Seth Wickersham (h/t USA Today's Chris Bumbaca), Brady had been telling people close to him that he no longer wanted to play for Belichick as far back as 2017:

"Brady was tired of taking team-friendly deals with no input into how the money saved was spent—and still wanted a long-term contractual commitment. Belichick told associates that every organizational decision now was in support of Brady, geared toward pleasing him and making him successful—and that Kraft meddled with the team, sometimes with opinions, sometimes with restrictive budgets."

The marriage eventually dissolved after the 2019 season when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent. He went on to win his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the Bucs.

The Patriots have been to the playoffs once since Brady left and are in the midst of their worst season with Belichick as head coach with a 2-8 record.

Before things hit a point of no return, the Patriots were the most successful franchise in North American sports for two decades. They won six Super Bowls and made it to the AFC Championship Game 13 times in 19 seasons with Brady as their quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how deep the documentary dives into everything about the Patriots' dynasty. They were incredibly successful for two decades, but there were also a number of scandals around the franchise during that time period.