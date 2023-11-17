Clippers HC Told Paul George He's Not a Glue Guy: 'You're a F--king Bad Motherf--ker'November 17, 2023
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue encouraged star forward Paul George to be aggressive during a recent film session.
According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, George said he was trying to be a "glue guy" amid the Clippers' recent struggles and focused primarily on trying to make defensive stops and grab rebounds during a 144-126 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
As a result, George finished with just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting, and Lue made it clear that he wanted PG-13 to be one of his alpha players, saying: "You're not a glue guy! You're a f--king bad motherf--ker!"
The Clippers are in the midst of a six-game slide that has dropped them to 3-7 on the season, including five straight losses since the acquisition of guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.
