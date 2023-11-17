Braves Trade for LHP Aaron Bummer; White Sox Get 5 Players, Including Michael Soroka

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves swung a trade in an attempt to improve their bullpen on Thursday night, landing Aaron Bummer from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for pitchers Michael Soroka and Jared Shuster, infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake and minor-league pitching prospect Riley Gowens.

Bummer, 30, went 5-5 in 61 total appearances last season across 58.1 innings, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 78 strikeouts. It was his second season in the past three years with 75 or more Ks.

Those counting stats don't jump off the page, but the advanced stats hint at electric stuff the Braves could mold into a nasty arm out of the bullpen:

Atlanta's priority this offseason will almost assuredly be bolstering the starting rotation, but adding another solid bullpen arm who can potentially handle high-leverage innings come October—if Atlanta can get him right—makes sense for the Braves.

It came at an interesting price, however.

Soroka, 26, was 2-2 in seven appearances (six starts) this past season with a 6.40 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. He returned after missing both the 2021 and 2022 seasons with two separate tears to his right Achilles tendon, and was unlikely to be a fixture in Atlanta's rotation going forward.

He's a reclamation project for Chicago after being an All-Star in 2019.

Shuster, 25, went 4-3 in 11 starts this past season with a 5.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 52.2 innings. He was a rookie, and like Soroka likely didn't have a place in the rotation going forward.

Lopez, 28, hit .231 with a home run, 25 RBI, 32 runs and six stolen bases for the Braves and Kansas City Royals in 2023. He can play multiple positions on the infield and perhaps the most surprising part of the deal from Atlanta's perspective.

Shewmake, 25, appeared in two games and had four at-bats during the 2023 season, his first MLB action. He didn't register a hit and struck out once.