Warriors Teased by NBA Fans After Loss to Thunder Without Steph Curry, Draymond Green

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-109 on Thursday night.

With Curry nursing a knee injury and Green beginning a five-game suspension for his physical altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the Warriors were unable to overcome the absence of both All-Stars.

Head coach Steve Kerr opted to elevate Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga into the starting lineup, but the two weren't able to overcome the Thunder despite solid individual performances.

Chris Paul recorded 15 points and 8 assists, while Kuminga notched a season-high 21 points on 62 percent shooting.

However, Klay Thompson hit just one of his 10 field goal attempts while Golden State committed 16 turnovers as a team.

NBA fans called out the Warriors' struggles.

The Warriors fell below .500 with a 6-7 record after the defeat, as Golden State is currently on a five-game losing streak. They're sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference through 13 games.