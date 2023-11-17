X

    Warriors Teased by NBA Fans After Loss to Thunder Without Steph Curry, Draymond Green

    zach bacharContributor INovember 17, 2023

    Without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-109 on Thursday night.

    With Curry nursing a knee injury and Green beginning a five-game suspension for his physical altercation with Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the Warriors were unable to overcome the absence of both All-Stars.

    Head coach Steve Kerr opted to elevate Chris Paul and Jonathan Kuminga into the starting lineup, but the two weren't able to overcome the Thunder despite solid individual performances.

    Chris Paul recorded 15 points and 8 assists, while Kuminga notched a season-high 21 points on 62 percent shooting.

    However, Klay Thompson hit just one of his 10 field goal attempts while Golden State committed 16 turnovers as a team.

    NBA fans called out the Warriors' struggles.

    ³⁰ @StephMuse_

    Stephen Curry is the most valuable superstar in NBA HISTORY. <br><br>It's insane how GARBAGE the Warriors look without him.. <a href="https://t.co/xTdwCFHuXl">pic.twitter.com/xTdwCFHuXl</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    This is a preview of what the Warriors gonna look like when Curry retires

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    This is a Steve Kerr disasterclass right now.<br><br>These lineups tonight have been unreal.<br><br>Wiggs hasn't gotten sharp either.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    The Warriors' insecurity inside leads to a lot of good looks from deep. Gotta turn off the 3-point faucet

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Rough shooting night for Klay Thompson 🥶<br><br>5 points<br>1-of-6 3PT<br>1-of-10 FG<br>27 minutes <a href="https://t.co/5B5YUiq48W">pic.twitter.com/5B5YUiq48W</a>

    SportsLayDown🦋 @sportslaydown

    It's official <br><br>Klay Thompson = WASHED

    The Real Moses Moody 💫 @D_Side_Demon

    Every day I have hope for Klay and Wiggins and then this happens <a href="https://t.co/CHyCOCYcRq">pic.twitter.com/CHyCOCYcRq</a>

    Shohei Ohtani Stan Account @AndyKHLiu

    Rough watching Klay man he looks just about finished :/

    LoonMuse @KevonLooneyMuse

    Steph Curry has still made more threes this season (62) then the second most made field goals by a Warrior (Klay Thompson 61) <br><br>Klay Thompson has played more games then Steph this season… <a href="https://t.co/Fjz4QvhxHt">pic.twitter.com/Fjz4QvhxHt</a>

    The Warriors fell below .500 with a 6-7 record after the defeat, as Golden State is currently on a five-game losing streak. They're sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference through 13 games.

    Golden State's next opportunity to end the streak comes on Saturday, when the Warriors have a rematch with Oklahoma City. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET.