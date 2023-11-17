Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. Get Love from NFL Fans After Ravens' Win vs. Bengals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson continued his stellar 2023 season as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 34-20 on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, throwing zero interceptions. He added to his efficient night with 54 rushing yards on nine attempts.

This was Jackson's fourth game of the year with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions. He suffered a leg injury in the first half, although he was able to stay in the game.

Jackson also moved into fourth place in rushing yards amongst quarterbacks all-time, passing Randall Cunningham.

NFL fans were amazed by Jackson's superb night.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. had the best game of his career as a Raven. He caught four of his seven targets for 116 yards, with his longest reception of the day going for 51.

Prior to Thursday night, Beckham Jr. had yet to record more than 60 receiving yards in a game with Baltimore.

However, he ultimately left the contest with a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old still turned back the clock against Cincinnati's secondary, and football fans were excited to watch his breakout game.