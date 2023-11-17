X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. Get Love from NFL Fans After Ravens' Win vs. Bengals

    zach bacharContributor INovember 17, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Lamar Jackson continued his stellar 2023 season as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 34-20 on Thursday Night Football.

    Jackson completed 16 of 26 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, throwing zero interceptions. He added to his efficient night with 54 rushing yards on nine attempts.

    This was Jackson's fourth game of the year with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions. He suffered a leg injury in the first half, although he was able to stay in the game.

    Jackson also moved into fourth place in rushing yards amongst quarterbacks all-time, passing Randall Cunningham.

    NFL fans were amazed by Jackson's superb night.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Lamar Jackson at the half vs. Bengals 🔥<br><br>12/19<br>206 total yards<br>2 touchdowns<br>21-10 lead <a href="https://t.co/12Ae6tqS31">pic.twitter.com/12Ae6tqS31</a>

    NFL @NFL

    206 total yards in the first half for Lamar 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsBAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsBAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pkHuHdRdQP">pic.twitter.com/pkHuHdRdQP</a>

    Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. Get Love from NFL Fans After Ravens' Win vs. Bengals
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    StatMuse @statmuse

    Lamar Jackson tonight:<br><br>318 TOT YDS<br>2 PASS TD<br>0 INT<br><br>15-2 in his career when throwing 2+ TD with 0 INT. <a href="https://t.co/n3qnKl6qlU">pic.twitter.com/n3qnKl6qlU</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Lamar Jackson haters right now <a href="https://t.co/Q9473Ud5W2">pic.twitter.com/Q9473Ud5W2</a>

    PFF @PFF

    Lamar Jackson: The only QB in NFL history with 500+ rushing yards in each of his first six seasons 🎱 <a href="https://t.co/d4gD153iW5">pic.twitter.com/d4gD153iW5</a>

    Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley

    This is Lamar Jackson's 20th career game with multiple TD passes and 50 yards rushing, tying Mike Vick and Randall Cunningham for the 2nd-most such games in NFL history, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>.<br><br>Only Cam Newton has more such games with 23.

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    Only one QB in NFL history has 500+ rushing yards in each of his first six seasons.<br><br>Lamar Jackson. <a href="https://t.co/PqisD8Us4A">pic.twitter.com/PqisD8Us4A</a>

    Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. had the best game of his career as a Raven. He caught four of his seven targets for 116 yards, with his longest reception of the day going for 51.

    Prior to Thursday night, Beckham Jr. had yet to record more than 60 receiving yards in a game with Baltimore.

    However, he ultimately left the contest with a shoulder injury.

    The 31-year-old still turned back the clock against Cincinnati's secondary, and football fans were excited to watch his breakout game.

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    ODELL PICKS UP 51❗❗❗<br><br>Tune in on Prime! <a href="https://t.co/VHIoPjlSdY">pic.twitter.com/VHIoPjlSdY</a>

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> WR Odell Beckham Jr tonight:<br><br>- 4 receptions<br>- 116 receiving yards <br>- 29.0 yards per catch<br><br>His first 100+ yarder since 2021. <a href="https://t.co/tmz46gurlz">pic.twitter.com/tmz46gurlz</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Odell Beckham Jr. tonight 🔥<br>4 receptions<br>116 yards<br><br>First 100-yard receiving game since 2021 <a href="https://t.co/OL7NeGF1m4">pic.twitter.com/OL7NeGF1m4</a>

    𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ @Stunna999_

    RAVENS WIN + ODELL BECKHAM JR MASTERCLASS 😁 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a> <a href="https://t.co/960sQVuB7T">pic.twitter.com/960sQVuB7T</a>

    Bobby Trosset @bobbybaltimoree

    Don't look now, but: it's November and Odell Beckham Jr. is coming on. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a>

    Lamar & Order: RPO @moneymarlo44

    Odell has 116 yards? I'm seeing that right? <a href="https://t.co/PmnlzanGHu">pic.twitter.com/PmnlzanGHu</a>

    𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙝🦦® @NewEraZach

    Say hello to the first WR to get 100+ yards in a game this season<br><br>ODELL. BECKHAM. JR. 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    The Ravens moved to 8-3 after the win, giving them some breathing room atop the AFC North.