X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Jimmy Butler's Takeover Exhilarates NBA Fans as Heat Win vs. Mikal Bridges, Nets

    Julia StumbaughNovember 17, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat drives against Dorian Finney-Smith #28 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on November 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    It only took 12 regular-season games for Playoff Jimmy to show up in Miami.

    Butler scored 36 points as he led the Miami Heat to a 122-115 Thursday night win over Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets.

    Butler recorded his season-high points total on 12-of-19 shooting. Bridges led the Nets with 23 points in the loss.

    The victory marked Miami's seventh straight win, which started to feel inevitable as the Heat surged out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

    That was in large part thanks to an 18-point quarter from Butler, which included a run of 10 straight.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jimmy Butler through 3 quarters:<br><br>34 PTS<br>5 REB<br>3 AST<br>3 BLK<br><br>Doing it all 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/iNYYb6z6Nn">pic.twitter.com/iNYYb6z6Nn</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    JIMMY BUCKETS 😤<br><br>10 straight points for Butler! <a href="https://t.co/ED3LY7Ewnz">pic.twitter.com/ED3LY7Ewnz</a>

    Bally Sports Sun: HEAT @BallyHEAT

    Tough bucket + the dap up 😂 <a href="https://t.co/sseskhIvUX">pic.twitter.com/sseskhIvUX</a>

    Butler's dominant third quarter gave the Heat enough of a cushion to hold off a push from the Nets late in the game.

    It was Butler's second straight 30-point performance. The Heat star also put up a 32-ball during Miami's Tuesday win over the Charlotte Hornets.

    Jessica Landsberg @jlandsberg12

    This is the face of Jimmy Butler in his zone. <a href="https://t.co/mQUmQGKUuE">pic.twitter.com/mQUmQGKUuE</a>

    Jimmy Butler's Takeover Exhilarates NBA Fans as Heat Win vs. Mikal Bridges, Nets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

    Jimmy Butler scored or assisted on Miami's last 13 points. What a show here in the third quarter.

    Major Passons @Major_Passons

    Jimmy Butler scored 11 straight points for the Heat then assisted on the bucket that ended his streak

    Mike @countrydarts

    Jimmy Butler is on fire tonight

    Cru @TheCruShow

    People seem to forget who Jimmy Butler is then he has a night like this and reminds everyone that he's a top 10 player in this league

    BigBallerBrand @Ambapo_

    Jimmy Butler currently playing with a purpose

    Alan Steinberg @Asteinberg613

    The BROOKLYN NETS have one huge problem tonight: Jimmy Butler is UNSTOPPABLE!!!

    Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ @5ReasonsSports

    By far, the best Jimmy Butler has looked this season -- physically, mentally, all of it.

    Rohan Nadkarni @RohanNadkarni

    this looks like a nine cappuccino night from jimmy butler

    Fans were thrilled by the regular-season performance from Butler, who famously tends to save his best basketball for the playoffs.

    Jon Aime 🍎🇭🇹 @JohnnyAime

    Playoff Jimmy making an appearance in the regular season.

    B | The Motivator @beefitliife

    We getting Playoff Jimmy early huh

    Srikrishna 🏏🏀 @1998Srikrishna

    Jimmy Butler show. He's in the playoffs mood and no matter who's guarding him down low, he's getting the bucket.

    There go the Jays @JaysMVPszn

    Are we sure Jimmy knows that tonight is a regular season game and not the playoffs?

    FinsUp🐬 (6-3) HEATCulture🔥 (7-4) (2-0) @killriker

    Jimmy Butler cares about regular season basketball 🥹

    Duncan Robinson, who slipped out of the Heat's starting lineup last season, also shone with 26 points in the win.

    Windy @windyricky11

    The way how Duncan Robinson is slashing, he's playing like the Most Improved Player. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCULTURE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCULTURE</a>

    Sebastian @Sebastian_FL123

    <a href="https://twitter.com/KOT4Q?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KOT4Q</a> This Duncan Robinson resurgence and the improvement of his game is so awesome to watch. Watching someone get better and come back after everyone criticizes them and falling out of the rotation is what basketball is about.

    Feed Bijan @bbbullet_2

    The Miami Heat are winning the NBA Finals, led by Duncan Robinson.

    James Delbrune, M.S @vigod__

    What have they been feeding Duncan Robinson out Dade County, that boy been hoopin

    𝙈𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙞 𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 🐬 @dodger_305

    Duncan Robinson for mip

    The Heat improved to 8-4 on the season and will now look for their eighth straight victory on the road Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls.

    The Nets fall to 6-6 with the loss. Next they will head back to Brooklyn for a Sunday home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.