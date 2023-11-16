NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Receive $6.3M Cap Exception After Steven Adams' Knee Injury

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Amid a rough start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies still have some room to continue building their roster.

The organization received a $6.3 million cap exception due to a knee injury suffered by center Steven Adams prior to the start of the season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The exception allows a team that's over the cap to have some spending power when it loses a player to an injury that keeps them out for the remainder of the season. It is usually worth either half the injured player's salary or the mid-level exception—Adams is owed $12.6 million this year.

The Grizzlies will have until March 11 to use the exception. They will be able to use it to sign a free agent, claim a player off waivers or acquire a player in a trade.

Memphis will need an open roster spot if it wants to use the exception.

Adams was ruled out for the entirety of the campaign after having to undergo surgery on his PCL when he wasn't responding well to his rehab.

In 42 games last season Adams averaged 8.6 points per game to go along with a career-high 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.