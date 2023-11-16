Philadelphia Radio Station Won't Play Taylor Swift Songs Ahead of Eagles vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

While pop superstar Taylor Swift is a native of Pennsylvania and grew up a Philadelphia Eagles fan, her allegiance to Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce caused her hometown to view her as the enemy ahead of this week's Super Bowl LVII rematch.

The hosts of the Bex and Buster show on Philadelphia radio station Q102 announced on Thursday that Swift's songs won't be played while the Eagles gear up to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

"This weekend we gotta focus, so we've been forced to punt Taylor Swift from the playlist," Buster said on Good Day Philadelphia, per ESPN's Brianna Williams.

Swift is a native of the Philadelphia suburb Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and she revealed during a concert earlier this year that she was an Eagles fan. However, her romance with Kelce has been one of the top storylines of the 2023 season.

The 12-time Grammy winner has been in attendance at multiple Chiefs games, and Kelce spent his bye week in Argentina to watch her live performance in Buenos Aires. She even referenced Kelce while performing her song "Karma," changing the lyrics to "that guy on the Chiefs." So for now, Swift won't be heard on Q102 until Tuesday.