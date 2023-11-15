Video: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reveals Reaction to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' Lyric Change

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift has progressed to the point where she's referencing him while performing her songs.

During Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Kelce was asked by his brother Jason Kelce about his reaction to Swift changing the lyrics to her song "Karma" from "the guy on the screen" to "the guy on the Chiefs" during her concert in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

"You mean 'Karma'? Yeah, no, I had no clue. I might've had a little bit of a clue," Travis Kelce said. "Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, 'Oh shh... she really just said that, alright.'"

Kelce and Swift continue to be the talk of social media, especially after their first public kiss was caught on camera after the concert. The 12-time Grammy winner has been in attendance at multiple Chiefs games this year, and Kelce seems to perform better when she's watching him.