Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Wins Florida State HS Golf Title with The Benjamin School

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods was crowned a Florida state champion as The Benjamin School edged out First Academy in the team competition.

Benjamin finished with a total score of 602, one better than the runner-up. Charlie Woods tied for 26th in the individual standings, posting rounds of 78 and 76.

According to the Palm Beach Post's Emilee Smarr, Tiger was there to see Charlie lift the trophy.

Mark Tutor, who coaches third-place finisher Episcopal, thought Tiger's presence was felt in another way with one of his players, paired with Charlie.

"I know Henry was excited to be in the same group with Tiger," Tutor said, per the Florida Times-Union's Garry Smits. "And it's probably tough to turn around and see Tiger Woods walking every hole. But once it started, Henry did a good job of blocking it out.

Thanks to his family name, Charlie is bound to face unrealistic expectations should he continue on to pursue a full-time career in golf. But the freshman has already started to turn heads on the course.

Charlie and Tiger have teamed up in the PNC Championship, finishing as high as second in 2021. Fans couldn't help that year but to notice how Charlie was a spitting image of his dad with his swing and mannerisms.