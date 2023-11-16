NBA Rumors: Lakers' Austin Reaves Unlikely to Be Included in Zach LaVine Trade Offer

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly unwilling to part with Austin Reaves in any potential trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported any Lakers offer for LaVine would likely be centered on D'Angelo Russell, who cannot be traded until Dec. 15.

Reaves is ineligible to be traded until Jan. 15 after signing a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

If the Lakers' ultimate goal is to win a championship this season, it's hard to find the logic in not making Reaves available. While he was a playoff darling and a gem plucked out of undrafted free agency, we may already be seeing Reaves' limitations as a player. He's averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game—numbers essentially on par with last season—and has already been moved out of the starting lineup.

While most would assume age plays a factor, it's not by much. LaVine is 28 and Reaves is 25. The separation in their respective ages is not enough to create any scenario where the Lakers front office could justify holding onto Reaves if it means landing an All-Star-caliber scorer like LaVine.

It seems like a broken record to mention LeBron James' age at this point, but he turns 39 in December. He is not literally ageless. Father Time will, at some point very soon, come for him and make it impossible for the Lakers to win a championship with him as their best player.

LaVine is every bit the secondary playmaker Reaves is and is lightyears better than him as a scorer. While he's off to his own rough start to the 2023-24 season, LaVine has never had teammates the caliber of James and Anthony Davis. A trade for LaVine would give the Lakers a legitimate Big Three with roster depth around them heading into the playoffs.