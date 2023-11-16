Eric Gordon: Suns 'Should Be Unstoppable Offensively' with Kevin Durant, Booker, Beal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns posted their best offensive game of the season Wednesday night, putting up 133 points in an 18-point blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eric Gordon thinks that should become the norm.

"We should be unstoppable offensively. This should be the standard. Averaging 120, 130 points. Why not? Score 133 on No. 1 defensive team. This should be standard. That's how good we can be," Gordon told reporters after the game.

Of course, there is good reason for Phoenix's lack of chemistry to start the season. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have combined for just six games played and have not overlapped in a single game.

The result has been Kevin Durant foisting an undermanned team on his back while an aging Gordon has been serving as his second in command.

Given the lack of availability of two top stars on a top-heavy roster, the results have been better than expected. The Suns are an acceptable 5-6 and rank 10th in offensive efficiency and an acceptable 15th defensively.

Logic would dictate those offensive numbers will skyrocket once Booker and Beal are more regularly in the lineup.

The problem, however, is whether Phoenix can even rely on them to stay healthy. Beal and Durant have been regulars on the injury list in recent seasons, while Booker sat out 29 games last year.