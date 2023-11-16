Knicks Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine 'Would Prefer Not to Go' to NY amid Trade Buzz

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Zach LaVine reportedly isn't interested in playing basketball in the Big Apple.

With rumors circulating after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Chicago Bulls and LaVine have shown "increased openness" about a potential trade, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post (h/t HoopsHype) reported the guard's "camp would prefer not to go to" the New York Knicks.

Charania listed the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers as possible suitors for LaVine, all of which would give him the opportunity to be an overqualified secondary option in a championship pursuit.

Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, or Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami would create plenty of open looks for the UCLA product, who has connected on 38.2 percent of his three-pointers throughout his career.

For his part, LaVine told reporters after Wednesday's loss to the Orlando Magic he isn't feeling any additional pressure playing amid the rumors because "I've had this news for three years."

While he has been included in rumors in the past, Chicago is likely entering a rebuilding period with DeMar DeRozan playing on an expiring contract and the future clouded with questions about Lonzo Ball's health and the overall ceiling of the core group in place.

Trading LaVine or perhaps Alex Caruso could accelerate that rebuilding process with the right combination of draft picks and young players.

New York seems more set up for immediate success than Chicago considering it reached the second round of the playoffs last season, has Jalen Brunson leading the way and is off to a 6-5 start compared to the Bulls' 4-8 mark.

However, LaVine apparently isn't interested in playing for the Knicks, which could take a potential suitor away in a bidding war ahead of the trade deadline from Chicago's perspective.

It could also lower New York's overall ceiling, as it likely needs another impact piece alongside Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett if it is going to truly challenge the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and 76ers in the East.