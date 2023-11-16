Legend Andre Ward Open to Jake Paul Boxing Fight; Praises Logan, Francis Ngannou

Al Bello/Getty Images

Undefeated former boxer Andre Ward suggested this week that he would consider the possibility of coming out of retirement for an exhibition fight against Jake Paul or Logan Paul.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Ward discussed potentially mixing it up with the social media superstars, saying: "I don't hate against it. I would probably do it for the right situation. I keep myself just good enough to where if I needed seven, eight weeks, I can take care of my business."

Ward also praised the Paul brothers and former UFC star Francis Ngannou for venturing into the world of boxing, saying: "I don't hate on it. The crossover stuff like what Jake Paul, Logan is doing, Ngannou just did, I respect it. That takes a lot of courage, takes a lot of heart."

He noted that he is a "fan" of what the Paul brothers and Ngannou are doing, and said they bring "a new audience" and "more eyeballs" to the sweet science.

Logan broke into boxing in 2018 with an exhibition fight against fellow YouTuber KSI. He went on to lose to KSI in his first professional fight, go the distance with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout and defeat MMA fighter Dillon Danis last month.

Now, Logan is primarily focused on his career as a pro wrestler, especially after beating Rey Mysterio for WWE's United States Championship this month.

Jake followed in his brother's footsteps by having his first boxing match in 2020 and he has gone on to experience a great deal of success, posting a 7-1 record with wins over former UFC stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

Ngannou, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion, had arguably the most impressive boxing debut of all time, as he went the distance with undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury last month, knocked him down once and narrowly lost by split decision.

Ward is one of the best boxers of his generation, as he won an Olympic gold medal in 2004 before turning pro and going a perfect 32-0 from 2004 to 2017, and winning both super middleweight and light heavyweight titles.