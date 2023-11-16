Lakers' Anthony Davis Says 'I Just Played Like S--t' vs. Kings; Doesn't Blame Injury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Anthony Davis didn't make excuses for his poor performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The eight-time All-Star told reporters he "played like s--t" after being held to just nine points in 35 minutes.

"I just played bad," Davis said. "I'm not going to put it on anything. ... It was just missed shots. I just played like s--t tonight. It's that simple."

Davis has been dealing with hip issues that first popped up during the Lakers' loss to the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. He sat out their next game against the Houston Rockets due to a left adductor injury and hip spasms.

Since missing that Nov. 8 contest, Davis has been in the starting lineup for the past four games and has averaged 34.7 minutes per game during this stretch. Wednesday was his worst shooting game of the season by field goals made (three) and percentage (33.3).

Davis' nine points tied his fewest in a game this season. He also scored nine points in the Heat game when his hip originally flared up. The 30-year-old was also careless with the ball against the Kings, committing a season-high five turnovers.

This was the second night of a back-to-back and third game in four days for the Lakers. Davis' performance at least suggests he was tired. He had zero offensive rebounds for just the second time this season.

Injuries will always be a concern for Davis because of his history, but Wednesday night can be attributed to a combination of poor play and a lot of games in a short period of time.