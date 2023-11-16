NBA Fans Troll Lakers for Blowing LeBron James' Historic Game in Loss to Fox, Kings

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Stop us when you've heard this before: LeBron James needs some help.

James finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but it was all for naught as the Sacramento Kings earned a 125-110 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Lakers trailed the entire game as Sacramento's lead ballooned all the way to 26 points in the second half. Anthony Davis finished with a quiet nine rebounds and nine points while Domantas Sabonis dominated inside with 29 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

"I just played bad," Davis told reporters after asking questions about whether a lingering hip injury hindered his play. "I'm not going to put it on anything. It was just missed shots. ... I'm still treating it every day. Obviously, you don't get that day to really attack it (when playing) back-to-back. It was still bothering me a little bit, but I've still got to go out there and do my job."

De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter also scored 28 points apiece for the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Lakers turned the ball over 23 times and got just 22 points from their struggling bench.

Suffice it to say Lakers fans were not happy with the sloppy performance.

The Lakers currently sit at 6-6, with Wednesday's loss snapping a three-game winning streak. They're set to play again Friday night against a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team, which should be a chance to get back on the right track.