X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Fans Troll Lakers for Blowing LeBron James' Historic Game in Loss to Fox, Kings

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 15, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Stop us when you've heard this before: LeBron James needs some help.

    James finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to become the second-oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but it was all for naught as the Sacramento Kings earned a 125-110 blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

    NBA @NBA

    A historic night for LeBron 👑<br><br>- 28 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST<br>- Moves to 8th all-time in 3PM<br>- Moves to 5th all-time in triple-doubles<br>- Becomes the 2nd oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double <a href="https://t.co/rALlGvwNnh">pic.twitter.com/rALlGvwNnh</a>

    LeBron History 🏀 @bronhistory

    The greatest of all time. <a href="https://t.co/S39nTZ9aSH">pic.twitter.com/S39nTZ9aSH</a>

    The Lakers trailed the entire game as Sacramento's lead ballooned all the way to 26 points in the second half. Anthony Davis finished with a quiet nine rebounds and nine points while Domantas Sabonis dominated inside with 29 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

    "I just played bad," Davis told reporters after asking questions about whether a lingering hip injury hindered his play. "I'm not going to put it on anything. It was just missed shots. ... I'm still treating it every day. Obviously, you don't get that day to really attack it (when playing) back-to-back. It was still bothering me a little bit, but I've still got to go out there and do my job."

    De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter also scored 28 points apiece for the Kings.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    De'Aaron Fox owns the Lakers.

    NBA Fans Troll Lakers for Blowing LeBron James' Historic Game in Loss to Fox, Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    De'Aaron Fox and Domas Sabonis looking at the Lakers defense<a href="https://t.co/RCchUzx8b0">pic.twitter.com/RCchUzx8b0</a>

    Meanwhile, the Lakers turned the ball over 23 times and got just 22 points from their struggling bench.

    Suffice it to say Lakers fans were not happy with the sloppy performance.

    The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA

    How good were the Lakers during fake comebacks? <a href="https://t.co/OKBo9PNzAE">pic.twitter.com/OKBo9PNzAE</a>

    kingtisemedia @kingtisemedia

    Lakers go down 30 to get back within 7 and eventually lose way too often

    LegendOfWinning @LegendOfWinning

    The Lakers lose a game and half of NBA Twitter thinks that they are GMs

    Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped

    I missed the Lakers game, they got blown out and AD had 9 points <a href="https://t.co/Bb6S7SbSM5">pic.twitter.com/Bb6S7SbSM5</a>

    LeCancun James @Le0verrated

    The Lakers are 6-6 and had no impressive wins:<br><br>Injured Suns (twice)<br>Magic (play-in team)<br>Clippers (no Harden/chemistry issues)<br>Blazers (bottom 3 west team + barely won)<br>Grizzlies (last place in the west) <a href="https://t.co/lv1TpqNyBH">pic.twitter.com/lv1TpqNyBH</a>

    The Lakers currently sit at 6-6, with Wednesday's loss snapping a three-game winning streak. They're set to play again Friday night against a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team, which should be a chance to get back on the right track.

    That said, with Davis struggling through injury and the rest of the supporting cast not doing much to pick him up, it might be left to a 38-year-old LeBron to again pick up the slack.