Julius Randle Praised by NBA Fans as Knicks Beat Trae Young, Hawks Without RJ Barrett

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle continued his torrid pace with a 29-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist outing in a 116-114 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Despite playing without RJ Barrett (migraines), the Knicks overcame a hot shooting night from Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points off the bench) and Trae Young's 17-assist evening.

That was in large part to Randle, who shot 12-of-24 from the field and made 3-of-5 three-pointers. He committed just one turnover in 39 minutes, and the Knicks outscored the Hawks by 12 points with Randle on the floor.

Randle's layup with 43.0 seconds left gave the Knicks a 112-110 lead. New York never relinquished its edge from that point thanks to a Jalen Brunson bucket and a pair of Immanuel Quickley free throws.

Brunson (24 points, 6-of-10 three-point shooting) and Quickley (20 points on 6-of-11 shooting) complemented Randle's efforts.

However, this was Randle's show as the two-time All-NBA player led the Knicks to their fourth win in five games. He's now averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his past five contests.