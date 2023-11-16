X

NBA

    Julius Randle Praised by NBA Fans as Knicks Beat Trae Young, Hawks Without RJ Barrett

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 16, 2023

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle continued his torrid pace with a 29-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist outing in a 116-114 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

    Despite playing without RJ Barrett (migraines), the Knicks overcame a hot shooting night from Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points off the bench) and Trae Young's 17-assist evening.

    That was in large part to Randle, who shot 12-of-24 from the field and made 3-of-5 three-pointers. He committed just one turnover in 39 minutes, and the Knicks outscored the Hawks by 12 points with Randle on the floor.

    Randle's layup with 43.0 seconds left gave the Knicks a 112-110 lead. New York never relinquished its edge from that point thanks to a Jalen Brunson bucket and a pair of Immanuel Quickley free throws.

    Brunson (24 points, 6-of-10 three-point shooting) and Quickley (20 points on 6-of-11 shooting) complemented Randle's efforts.

    However, this was Randle's show as the two-time All-NBA player led the Knicks to their fourth win in five games. He's now averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his past five contests.

    Jaylen @rocboyjay

    Where the Julius Randle slander ???

    5+5=10 @livelikelefty

    Julius Randle 29/10/8 with the game winning shot on the road with no RJ Barrett <br><br>Let's just do this <br><br>Thank you Julius Randle for being a leader tonight.

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    Every once in awhile, Julius Randle remembers that he is 6'8"- 250lbs and can bulldoze through players.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Julius Randle tonight:<br><br>29 Points (50% FG)<br>10 Rebounds<br>8 Assists<br>1 Steal<br>+12<br><br>GIVE HIM HIS RESPECT!! <a href="https://t.co/kN8AxD6NoW">pic.twitter.com/kN8AxD6NoW</a>

    The Hesi @LiveNBAStats

    Julius Randle Last Five Games<br><br>27 Points | 10 Rebounds | 3 Assists | W<br>23 Points | 16 Rebounds | 5 Assists | W<br>23 Points | 5 Rebounds | 5 Assists | W<br>25 Points | 9 Rebounds | 5 Assists | L<br>29 Points | 10 Rebounds | 8 Assists | W<br><br>JULIUS RANDLE IS BACK ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/sPMrjc4i2n">pic.twitter.com/sPMrjc4i2n</a>

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Julius Randle has something going well against the Atlanta defense. Knicks have played there twice this season and I'd argue those yielded his two best floor games so far.

    NYKMentality1985. @NYKmentality85

    Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson coming up TOO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CLUTCH?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CLUTCH</a> 4TH QUARTER BABY!!! <a href="https://t.co/laM10s9CUk">pic.twitter.com/laM10s9CUk</a>

    Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

    Julius Randle in the Knicks' 116-114 win over the Hawks tonight:<br><br>29 points<br>10 rebounds<br>8 assists<br>12-24 FG<br>3-5 3PT<br><br>It appears he's going to be all right. <a href="https://t.co/pFIE7ELEAx">pic.twitter.com/pFIE7ELEAx</a>

    EverythingKnicks @EverythinKnicks

    Julius Randle critics awfully quite tonight.

    Volume 2 @SoloDahDon

    That was Julius Randle best game since like March or April . Didn't hold the ball too much was looking out for shooters. Have no idea why he can't always play like this

    The Boss @RobertWCross

    Great game from Julius Randle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/53Wins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#53Wins</a>

    ☀️ @wstgoat7

    Julius Randle has been hooping the past 5 games but everyone has been quiet one of the most overhated players

    Playoff P Basketball @playoffpbball

    In my opinion this has been the best playmaking game from Julius Randle this season. He is reading the defense &amp; making reads you don't see made by a PF. He only has 5 assists to show for it but his passing has done much more for the offense than the stats show. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>

    EverythingKnicks @EverythinKnicks

    Best thing about Julius Randle tonight is he's not settling for the 3, and is attacking the basket. Lot of bully ball as well.<br><br>More of that please.

    Julian Frucht @julianfrucht7

    When Julius Randle is on his game, the list of players better than him is very short

    Randle and the Knicks will continue their four-game road trip on Friday when they play the Washington Wizards in an In-Season Tournament matchup.