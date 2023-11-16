Julius Randle Praised by NBA Fans as Knicks Beat Trae Young, Hawks Without RJ Barrett

Julius Randle Praised by NBA Fans as Knicks Beat Trae Young, Hawks Without RJ BarrettNovember 16, 2023
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle continued his torrid pace with a 29-point, 10-rebound, eight-assist outing in a 116-114 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Despite playing without RJ Barrett (migraines), the Knicks overcame a hot shooting night from Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points off the bench) and Trae Young's 17-assist evening.
That was in large part to Randle, who shot 12-of-24 from the field and made 3-of-5 three-pointers. He committed just one turnover in 39 minutes, and the Knicks outscored the Hawks by 12 points with Randle on the floor.
Randle's layup with 43.0 seconds left gave the Knicks a 112-110 lead. New York never relinquished its edge from that point thanks to a Jalen Brunson bucket and a pair of Immanuel Quickley free throws.
Brunson (24 points, 6-of-10 three-point shooting) and Quickley (20 points on 6-of-11 shooting) complemented Randle's efforts.
However, this was Randle's show as the two-time All-NBA player led the Knicks to their fourth win in five games. He's now averaged 25.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his past five contests.
The Hesi @LiveNBAStats
Julius Randle Last Five Games<br><br>27 Points | 10 Rebounds | 3 Assists | W<br>23 Points | 16 Rebounds | 5 Assists | W<br>23 Points | 5 Rebounds | 5 Assists | W<br>25 Points | 9 Rebounds | 5 Assists | L<br>29 Points | 10 Rebounds | 8 Assists | W<br><br>JULIUS RANDLE IS BACK ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/sPMrjc4i2n">pic.twitter.com/sPMrjc4i2n</a>
Playoff P Basketball @playoffpbball
In my opinion this has been the best playmaking game from Julius Randle this season. He is reading the defense & making reads you don't see made by a PF. He only has 5 assists to show for it but his passing has done much more for the offense than the stats show. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NewYorkForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NewYorkForever</a>
Randle and the Knicks will continue their four-game road trip on Friday when they play the Washington Wizards in an In-Season Tournament matchup.