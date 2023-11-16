76ers Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. Could Return from Rib Injury by End of November

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star Kelly Oubre Jr. could return to the lineup earlier than expected after sustaining injuries in an alleged hit-and-run on Saturday night.

"Kelly Oubre Jr. has been in the 76ers facility the last couple of days, starting to do some light work," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday on NBA Countdown. "And I'm told there's a realistic expectation that he could be back in two-plus weeks. Perhaps the end of November, beginning of December."

Oubre was walking near his Philadelphia residence on Saturday night when hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. He sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured rib, in addition to hip and leg injuries.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported that the 27-year-old had "an assortment of bruises and cuts to his body" along with the fractured rib.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported Sunday that Oubre would be re-evaluated in one week.

An investigation into the accident remains ongoing, and Max Marin, Ximena Conde, and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that the Sixers are "hopeful that [Oubre] could return within weeks now, rather than months."

Oubre's potential return to the lineup later this month is a good sign for both the player and team as he was initially ruled out indefinitely.

The Kansas product signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the Sixers ahead of the 2023-24 season following a two-year stint with the Charlotte Hornets.

Oubre was off to a solid start prior to the accident, averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in eight games while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from deep. He had started five of those eight matchups.

With Oubre sidelined, Furkan Korkmaz, Marcus Morris Sr. and KJ Martin will continue to see more playing time.