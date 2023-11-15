NFL Rumors: Cowboys, Commanders Are 'Most Connected' to Patriots' Bill Belichick

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are the teams "most connected" to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show that Washington makes sense because a new owner such as Josh Harris often wants to hire an experienced head coach as a way to gain instant credibility. Dallas, meanwhile, would see hiring Belichick as its fastest path toward the sixth Super Bowl title it covets.

The Commanders and Cowboys were both included by NBC Sports' Peter King when he mapped out the 71-year-old's most logical landing spots. He threw the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears into the mix, too.

On Dallas, King speculated a poor finish to the regular season and a quick playoff exit could be enough to cost head coach Mike McCarthy his job.

If nothing else, it's looking increasingly likely the Patriots will have a new head coach in 2024.

New England is on a road to nowhere. It's tied for the second-worst record in the NFL, and the front office will presumably need to find a new quarterback in the offseason. Mac Jones continues going backward and has lost the "vast majority" of the locker room, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

At his age, Belichick may not want to sign on for another rebuild, and the Patriots will have misgivings about his suitability for that role when the four years post-Tom Brady have netted zero playoff wins.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported last Saturday the belief right now is that the two sides are headed toward "a mutual parting of the ways at the end of the season."